Shocks driving UK’s high inflation will fade

Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

The home team locker room at the new Utah Mammoth Performance Center in Sandy, Utah Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group In just over a year of operation, the NHL's newest franchise has established a strong reputation for completing tasks on seemingly impossible timelines. The same holds true for the Utah Mammoth's new practice and training facility, which is now open for business. With two NHL-size ice surfaces plus team support facilities and offices, players and staff were welcomed in last week, ahead of rookie camp and preparations for the Mammoth's second season. Wednesday marked the facility's official grand opening celebration. "The place is pretty spectacular," said forward Alexander Kerfoot, who's heading into his ninth NHL season. "I've been on a couple teams now and been through some facilities, and this is as good as it gets. We're pretty lucky." Utah Mammoth Practice Facility Player Gym Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group Spanning 146,000 square feet, the building's player amenities include a massive gym, extensive medical and recovery tools and technologies, equipment management areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen along with dining and lounge areas designed for optimal comfort and team cohesion — even an on-site barbershop. "We really tried to create a high-end residential feel to the non-training areas of the facility to make it feel like an extension of home, a place that everybody wants to be and to gather to spend time," said Mammoth president Chris Armstrong from his new office, which overlooks the ice surface. "We're going to spend more time here than just about anywhere else, and when you think about the profession we're in and the hours and the days that you spend at the office, creating an environment where people get excited about having to go in to their place of work is important."