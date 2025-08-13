Shrapnel developer secures $19.5 million in funding, led by Gala Games

PANews reported on August 13th that Seattle-based game studio Neon Machine has secured $19.5 million in funding, with the latest round led by Gala Games, with participation from Griffin Gaming Partners and Polychain Capital. The funds will support the global launch of its award-winning FPS game Shrapnel, as well as its plans for the Chinese market, where closed beta testing will begin in 2025 and open beta testing will begin in early 2026.
Earlier news reported that Neon Machine, the developer of the encrypted shooting game "Shrapnel", was exposed to be in financial crisis .
