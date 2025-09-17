Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Long Silence, Addresses Concerns About Leaving SHIB

Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has broken his silence in a recent tweet, addressing speculation of his leaving the Shiba Inu project.

Before this tweet, Shytoshi Kusama’s last post on X was on Aug. 5, when he shared a blog post on elections, a move to elect new lead visionary and councils for each DAO as SHIB clocked five years old. The election proposal did not sit well with some members of the community, sparking governance debates.

Over the weekend, Peckshield called the attention of the Shiba Inu community to a flash loan attack on Shibarium, tagging the Shiba Inu lead ambassador, Shytoshi Kusama, in an X post. An attacker had borrowed 4.6 million BONE through a flash loan to gain control of the majority of validator keys.

Some in the community had anticipated a response to the post by Kusama, but Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya quickly responded.

Dhairya revealed proactive steps that were able to prevent a bigger, more serious, breach, bringing relief to the Shiba Inu community.  

In a follow-up tweet, the official SHIB X account revealed that the exploit resulted in a loss of assets of 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB. The attacker attempted to sell nearly $700,000 in KNINE, but this failed after K9finance DAO multisig blacklisted the address. Additional tokens impacted included LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD and SHIFU, which remained unmoved at the time. The 4.6 million BONE tokens, as delegated to validators, were locked and could not be withdrawn by the attackers.

Shytoshi Kusama responds

In a recent X post, Kusama put an end to speculation of his abandoning the Shiba Inu project, highlighting a focus that not only encapsulates SHIB, but also AI initiatives, to boost Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.

The Shiba Inu lead ambassador gave a reason for his silence, stating that he needed to take time to understand situations before speaking.

“Yes we are on it, in the war room, so to speak,” Kusama stated as to the next steps for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with more official statements to follow in SHIB channels.

