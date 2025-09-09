Sideways Action May Explode Into Huge Rally

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:07
Altcoin Analysis

For more than a month, Pi coin has been locked in tight ranges, frustrating traders looking for direction.

The token is currently trading around $0.345, with momentum signals flatlining. The RSI on the 1-hour chart sits near 50, reflecting a market stuck between cautious buyers and patient sellers.

What stands out is not the lack of movement, but the compression itself. Markets that trade sideways for this long often resolve with sharp volatility. Pi has already proven resilient at the $0.30–$0.34 zone, where repeated dips have been absorbed. That resilience suggests sellers are losing strength, even if bulls haven’t fully taken charge.

Pattern Watch: Could $1.20 Be in Play?

Beneath the surface, a potential Adam and Eve base is taking shape. This setup, if validated, could point toward a breakout target near $1.20 — more than triple today’s price. Key levels to watch are $0.49 and $0.69, the same barriers that stalled rallies earlier this year. Surpassing them with conviction could finally release the pressure that has been building in Pi’s consolidation phase.

Until then, traders should expect more sideways churn, with each failed push higher adding weight to the eventual move. Narrowing daily candles hint that energy is being stored up for that moment.

Ecosystem Developments Add Support

Away from the charts, Pi Network is laying foundations for its long-term narrative. The project is embedding KYC verification into its protocol layer, aiming to create a blockchain where compliance and decentralization work together. More than 14.8 million users have already cleared verification, out of a community now exceeding 60 million.

Security upgrades are also being emphasized. PassKeys, which bring biometric and device-level authentication to wallets, are rolling out, while moderators continue to crack down on fraud-linked addresses. These moves are designed to build confidence among users and developers as Pi transitions further into open mainnet status.

Outlook

Pi coin is at a standstill on the surface, but the mix of technical structure and network expansion makes the current calm feel temporary. A decisive move through resistance could ignite the long-awaited rally, while failure would simply extend the waiting game. Either way, the combination of compressed price action and ecosystem upgrades suggests traders may not have to wait much longer.

Source: https://coindoo.com/market/pi-coin-price-update-sideways-action-may-explode-into-huge-rally/

