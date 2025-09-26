The post Silver price today: falls on September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $45.08 per troy ounce, down 0.24% from the $45.19 it cost on Thursday. Silver prices have increased by 56.04% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 45.08 1 Gram 1.45 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 83.18 on Friday, up from 82.96 on Thursday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of… The post Silver price today: falls on September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $45.08 per troy ounce, down 0.24% from the $45.19 it cost on Thursday. Silver prices have increased by 56.04% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 45.08 1 Gram 1.45 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 83.18 on Friday, up from 82.96 on Thursday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of…

Silver price today: falls on September 26

2025/09/26 21:50
Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Friday, according to FXStreet data.
Silver trades at $45.08 per troy ounce, down
0.24% from the $45.19 it cost on Thursday.

Silver prices have increased by 56.04% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measureSilver Price Today in USD
Troy Ounce45.08
1 Gram1.45

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce
of Gold, stood at 83.18 on Friday, up from
82.96 on Thursday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold’s moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.


