Simple Wallet, Led by CEO Alex Emelian, Introduces 0.1% Stablecoin Swaps — Among the Lowest on the Market

Simple Wallet, a next-generation stablecoin wallet, is launching a limited-time offer that makes it significantly easier for newcomers to get started. It’s a chance not only to securely store, send, and exchange digital assets without high fees, but also to try out a new, user-friendly product that could change the way users think about working with stablecoins. For a limited time, users of non-custodial wallet can exchange stablecoins for a fee of just 0.1%.

This promotion is a key part of Simple Wallet’s strategy to demonstrate the advantages of its infrastructure. Users are encouraged to activate their wallets with a deposit and make an exchange to see the benefits for themselves.

The main feature of Simple Wallet is its non-custodial nature, which ensures that users retain complete control over their funds. Private keys are not stored by the service, which means that no one but the user can access their assets. Simple’s priority is protecting users’ data, and it fully complies with the highest standards of financial and data protection

Simple Wallet combines this secure foundation with a user-centric experience. The platform supports the storage and exchange of major stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and EURT across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, TRON, BSC, and Polygon. This allows users to flexibly choose the options with the lowest network fees for their transactions.

In addition to its core features, Simple Wallet offers several key advantages:

An easy-to-navigate interface designed for both beginners and experienced cryptocurrency users.

A customer support team that responds within 2–3 minutes on average.

An educational “Discover” section with webinars, articles, and practical tasks to help users confidently navigate the world of cryptocurrencies.

Availability for use in most countries worldwide.

To get started and take advantage of the 0.1% exchange fee, new users need to activate their account by making a deposit and a swap in a non-custodial wallet. Additionally, new users who create a wallet and make a swap in the app by the end of August have a chance to win $10K, a great double reason to try Simple right now!

About Simple Wallet

Simple Wallet is a next-generation stablecoin wallet designed to make digital finance easy and accessible. With over 2.5 million users in 245+ countries, it allows anyone to send, store, spend, and grow money using stablecoins just like traditional finance.

Users can learn more at simple.app

