Since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, and stablecoins on the Ethereum chain account for 40% of blockchain fees.

Par : PANews
2025/08/13 20:57
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,179.8-3.12%

PANews reported on August 13 that Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick said that since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, which is twice that of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States has boosted the adoption of stablecoins, with over half of these issued on Ethereum and accounting for 40% of blockchain fees. The report also notes that Ethereum developers plan to increase Layer 1 throughput tenfold to prepare for high-value transactions and the expansion of the Layer 2 ecosystem.

Earlier news, Standard Chartered Bank raised Ethereum's year-end target price to US$7,500, and it will break through the historical high of US$4,866 in Q3 .

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds