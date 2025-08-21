Singapore’s Biggest Bank DBS Launch First Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum

Singapore Leads in Tokenized Finance and Blockchain Innovation – Here’s How

DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, has taken another step into blockchain finance by launching its first tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum network, marking its first move onto a public blockchain.. This move opens up investment products that were once limited to the very wealthy.

DBS Introduces Tokenized Structured Notes

In a recent press release, DBS has announced that it will put structured notes on the Ethereum blockchain for eligible investors. Traditionally, structured notes at DBS are reserved for were exclusive to high-net-worth individuals, often requiring a $100,000 minimum investment. 

But DBS is changing the game.

With tokenization, each instrument has been broken down into $1,000 units, making them fungible and more accessible. This makes them easier to buy, sell, and trade, while also allowing investors to manage their portfolios with more precision, especially during volatile markets.

Opening Doors Beyond DBS Clients

For the first rollout, DBS is distributing crypto-linked structured notes, which provide payouts when cryptocurrency prices rise but are structured to limit potential losses if prices fall. 

What makes this launch significant is that investors who are not direct DBS clients can now access these notes through partner platforms such as ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX.

This shift comes at a time when Singapore is becoming a global hub for wealth management, with family offices and professional investors growing rapidly.

Meeting Rising Demand for Digital Assets

Demand for digital asset investment tools has been surging. In just the first half of 2025, DBS clients traded over $1 billion worth of crypto-linked options and structured notes, with trading activity jumping nearly 60% between the first and second quarters.

Much of this growth has been driven by family offices and professional investors, which have surged in Singapore, where the number of single-family offices surpassed 2,000 in 2024, a 43% year-on-year increase.

Why Ethereum for Tokenization?

DBS chose Ethereum to issue these structured notes due to its maturity, global reach, and proven security. While private blockchains have been the preferred choice for many institutions so far, Ethereum’s wider adoption makes it attractive for products that may appeal to international investors. 

By leveraging Ethereum, DBS positions itself ahead in experimenting with public blockchain infrastructure for real-world financial assets.

