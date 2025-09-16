Six Reasons to Tune In On Cookie As They Are Redefining Web3 & SocialFi

Broadcasting live from Snap HQ, where excitement is building as the Cookie team adds Vooi as the fifth official live era. Cookie is that decentralized analytics platform delivering real-time insights into the crypto market across blockchain networks and social media.

By gathering and organizing data from these AI agents, it lets users track crucial signals like market sentiment, user engagement, on-chain activity, and smart attention. This powerful overview helps uncover promising, low-market-cap AI projects and follow their growth over time.

What’s Vooi? The trading platform is pioneering an onchain memory protocol designed specifically for autonomous agents, combining AI with essential layer for the future of intelligent… making crypto trading easier!

This addition joins a growing list of cutting-edge projects already live on Cookie! If you want an invite so you can start snapping about Vooi or OpenLedger… I’ve got you covered!

OpenLedger is laying the foundation for decentralized data infrastructure tailored for AI, enabling verifiable compute and trustless data pipelines to power the next generation of machine learning applications.

Sapien brings a crypto-native social layer to the ecosystem, centered on reputation…