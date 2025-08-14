SKALE crypto spikes 32% amid It Remains integration

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/14 01:07

SKALE, the gas-free blockchain designed to scale gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance decentralized applications, has seen its native token trade as high as $0.032 as top cryptocurrencies edge higher.

Summary
  • SKALE crypto price jumped more than 30% in 24 hours as altcoins rose amid Ethereum’s spike.
  • The SKALE token’s gains came amid integration with It Remains, a transmedia franchise.

While the gains for SKALE (SKL) crypto in the past 24 hours paled in comparison to OKB (OKB) token’s 150% jump, the altcoin still ranked near the top of best performing coins among the 500 largest by market cap. Although the token remains well off its all-time high of $1.22 reached in March 2021, it’s up nearly 76% since dropping to all-time lows of $0.00159.

Daily volume was up nearly 2,700% as it crossed $279 million, while Skale’s market cap hit $170 million. 

At the time of writing, SKALE has a circulating supply of 5.94 billion SKL and a fully diluted valuation of $199.7 billion. 

It Remains integrates SKALE 

Blockchain adoption is accelerating across legacy industries, with platforms seeking to add Web3 functionality to enhance user engagement. It Remains, a transmedia franchise, is taking that step as it aims to bridge the gap between narrative and audience participation.

As it looks to integrate advanced web3 features, SKALE wants to boost its users with gas-free, fast transactions. In this case, It Remains has teamed up with SKALE Labs to merge entertainment and blockchain, with the “viewer” becoming the “participant”.

The integration supports features such as interactive AR/VR experiences and NFT-powered governance. It Remains will utilize SKALE’s Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains to deliver cost-free interactions across gaming, AI, and decentralized applications.

SKALE’s modular chains offer pooled security and customizable resource allocation. Partner app chains on the network have recorded significant growth, with 3,080,127 unique active wallets and 681,739,542 transactions to date.

