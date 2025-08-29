SKALE Labs Launches SocialFi Incubator to Fund the Next Generation of Viral Web3 Social Applications

San Francisco, CA, August 28th, 2025, Chainwire

Program seeks 1-2 teams to build breakthrough social platforms on the world’s most scalable blockchain infrastructure

SKALE Labs, the team behind the gas-free SKALE blockchain network, today announced the launch of the SKALE SocialFi Incubator, a targeted program designed to fund and accelerate teams building the next wave of viral Web3 social applications. The incubator will provide pre-seed funding, mentorship, and resources to 1-2 select teams ready to create breakthrough social platforms that can scale to millions of users.

While Web2 has delivered global-scale social platforms, it has also exposed critical limitations, including centralized ownership, extractive economics, and a lack of true user empowerment. Web3 promises a new foundation built on ownership, transparency, and community participation, yet the industry is still waiting for that breakout social application that can rival the scale and engagement of Web2 giants.

SKALE’s position as a Top 5 blockchain globally by transaction volume and active wallets makes it uniquely suited to support SocialFi innovation. With over 25 million transactions and 2+ million wallets active every week, SKALE’s zero gas fees and best-in-class time to finality eliminate the friction that has prevented mainstream adoption of blockchain-based social applications.

The SKALE SocialFi Incubator targets builders with a track record of shipping, early-stage founders or teams ready to commit full-time, and those with deep interest or experience in Web3 and SocialFi who are creative, fast, and obsessed with product-market fit. Selected participants will receive pre-seed funding to kickstart development, support from SKALE’s network of engineers, GTM experts, and recruiters, direct access to venture capital firms and FAIR/SKALE core contributors, and flexible support through an optional SAFE + milestone-based grant or full program backing.

The program reflects SKALE’s broader mission to drive mass adoption of Web3 technologies by eliminating the technical and economic barriers that have limited blockchain’s mainstream appeal. By providing both the infrastructure and incubation support necessary for viral social applications, SKALE is positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 innovation.

Applications are now open for founders ready to transform bold ideas into reality and create the next generation of viral Web3 applications. Applicants will be asked to share who they are, what they’ve built before, and how they’d approach a SocialFi build.

For more information about the SKALE SocialFi Incubator, users can Click Here

About SKALE Labs

SKALE Labs is the development team behind both the SKALE Network and FAIR blockchain. Harmonizing speed, security, and decentralization, SKALE Labs was founded in California in 2017 by Jack O’Holleran and Stan Kladko, PhD. The company is responsible for technical specifications, open-source code contributions, and ecosystem development across both networks. SKALE Labs works in partnership with the N.O.D.E. Foundation to support the decentralized governance and development of their blockchains.

Contact

Senior Account Director
Dillon Arace
M Group Strategic Communications
[email protected]

