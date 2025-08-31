Skepticism Bitcoin can go 'any higher' will persist at $10M: Analyst

A Bitcoin adviser says Bitcoin could reach as high as $10 million, and people will still be saying, “it can’t go any higher right?”

Skepticism over Bitcoin’s ability to rise further has followed the asset for years, and will likely continue even if the price reaches into the millions, according to a Bitcoin adviser.

“I think it’s going to be that way for a very long time,” The Bitcoin Adviser’s Luke Broyles told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday.

“I think Bitcoin will be at $5 million, $10 million or more, and people will still be saying, Yeah, well it’s 8% of world assets now. It can’t go any higher, right?” he added.

