The post Slovakia tells Trump it has no plans to abandon Russian oil supplies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slovakia told Donald Trump Saturday that it has no fast plan to stop taking Russian oil. President Peter Pellegrini gave the message during talks with the U.S. president in New York on September 23. Trump has been pressing the two remaining European Union holdouts, Hungary and Slovakia, to end imports of Russian crude. He argues this would cut Moscow’s war money and push Vladimir Putin to the table. Slovakia, a landlocked Eastern European country bordering Ukraine, resisted and cited limits on new routes and technical hurdles. Pellegrini said in a statement sent by his office on Saturday that Slovakia cannot replace Russian energy overnight. “If change is to come in the coming years, it’s called diversification,” he told Trump during the meeting. He added, “Slovakia needs three, four, five different sources of gas and energy. We cannot replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the United States.” According to the same statement, Slovakia needs technical and logistical help before any major shift. Pellegrini described the meeting as constructive and said Trump “had a smile on his face, but he told me directly: do something about it.” Trump presses EU holdouts to end Russian oil imports While Pellegrini was delivering his position, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also pushed back on Trump this week. Orban said giving up Russian oil and gas would ruin Hungary’s economy. Trump has not only pressed Hungary and Slovakia but also Turkey and India to stop buying oil from Russia. According to EU estimates in May, purchases from Russia now make up only 3% of EU crude oil imports compared with 27% before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump wants those last flows cut. The European Union is considering new trade measures aimed at the remaining Russian oil imports, Bloomberg reported on September 20. Bloomberg said the… The post Slovakia tells Trump it has no plans to abandon Russian oil supplies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slovakia told Donald Trump Saturday that it has no fast plan to stop taking Russian oil. President Peter Pellegrini gave the message during talks with the U.S. president in New York on September 23. Trump has been pressing the two remaining European Union holdouts, Hungary and Slovakia, to end imports of Russian crude. He argues this would cut Moscow’s war money and push Vladimir Putin to the table. Slovakia, a landlocked Eastern European country bordering Ukraine, resisted and cited limits on new routes and technical hurdles. Pellegrini said in a statement sent by his office on Saturday that Slovakia cannot replace Russian energy overnight. “If change is to come in the coming years, it’s called diversification,” he told Trump during the meeting. He added, “Slovakia needs three, four, five different sources of gas and energy. We cannot replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the United States.” According to the same statement, Slovakia needs technical and logistical help before any major shift. Pellegrini described the meeting as constructive and said Trump “had a smile on his face, but he told me directly: do something about it.” Trump presses EU holdouts to end Russian oil imports While Pellegrini was delivering his position, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also pushed back on Trump this week. Orban said giving up Russian oil and gas would ruin Hungary’s economy. Trump has not only pressed Hungary and Slovakia but also Turkey and India to stop buying oil from Russia. According to EU estimates in May, purchases from Russia now make up only 3% of EU crude oil imports compared with 27% before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump wants those last flows cut. The European Union is considering new trade measures aimed at the remaining Russian oil imports, Bloomberg reported on September 20. Bloomberg said the…

Slovakia tells Trump it has no plans to abandon Russian oil supplies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 16:07
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.517-0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011324+7.39%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07995+0.01%
Union
U$0.01021+0.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02854+0.99%

Slovakia told Donald Trump Saturday that it has no fast plan to stop taking Russian oil. President Peter Pellegrini gave the message during talks with the U.S. president in New York on September 23.

Trump has been pressing the two remaining European Union holdouts, Hungary and Slovakia, to end imports of Russian crude. He argues this would cut Moscow’s war money and push Vladimir Putin to the table. Slovakia, a landlocked Eastern European country bordering Ukraine, resisted and cited limits on new routes and technical hurdles.

Pellegrini said in a statement sent by his office on Saturday that Slovakia cannot replace Russian energy overnight.

“If change is to come in the coming years, it’s called diversification,” he told Trump during the meeting. He added, “Slovakia needs three, four, five different sources of gas and energy. We cannot replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the United States.”

According to the same statement, Slovakia needs technical and logistical help before any major shift. Pellegrini described the meeting as constructive and said Trump “had a smile on his face, but he told me directly: do something about it.”

Trump presses EU holdouts to end Russian oil imports

While Pellegrini was delivering his position, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also pushed back on Trump this week. Orban said giving up Russian oil and gas would ruin Hungary’s economy. Trump has not only pressed Hungary and Slovakia but also Turkey and India to stop buying oil from Russia. According to EU estimates in May, purchases from Russia now make up only 3% of EU crude oil imports compared with 27% before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump wants those last flows cut.

The European Union is considering new trade measures aimed at the remaining Russian oil imports, Bloomberg reported on September 20. Bloomberg said the bloc’s executive arm is reviewing continued imports via the Druzhba pipeline, which feeds Hungary and Slovakia. If adopted, the measures would mostly hit those supplies unless they are phased out. Budapest and Bratislava have blocked earlier attempts, saying the moves threaten their energy security.

EU weighs trade measures and new sanctions package

The trade measures under review are separate from a new sanctions package the EU presented on Friday. That package includes a ban on Russian liquefied gas, starting with short-term contracts six months after entry into force and then extending to long-term deals from January 1, 2027.

As part of the same plan, the EU proposed sanctions on more than 100 oil tankers in Moscow’s “shadow fleet” and other actions targeting entities that enable the energy trade, including in third countries. EU ambassadors were briefed on the proposals on Friday, but no details on timing or scope were given.

Unlike sanctions, which need unanimous backing of member states, trade measures like tariffs require only a majority of capitals. These measures would help the EU meet a key demand made by Trump as a condition for U.S. alignment on Russia sanctions. Trump has said the EU should stop all Russian oil and gas purchases.

Nearly all member states have halted pipeline and seaborne imports, but Hungary and Slovakia are still taking supplies. Most other EU nations have committed to phase out Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027. Trade measures could be used if Budapest and Bratislava do not present exit plans, people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. has also pressured its Group of Seven allies to impose tariffs as high as 100% on China and India for their Russian oil purchases to push Putin into talks with Ukraine. That request is expected to face resistance in EU capitals. G‑7 officials are working on a new sanctions package and want to finalize the text later this month, Bloomberg has reported. Other planned EU measures would target major Russian oil firms and the networks and ships that move crude and generate profit for Moscow.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/slovakia-trump-no-plans-to-leave-russian-oil/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

Source: Bloomberg Compiled by: Zhou, ChainCatcher Crypto influencers including Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz and Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead have repeatedly appeared in deal after deal, shaping one of the boldest bets of the new crypto era: the digital asset treasury boom. These publicly listed companies—about 85 this year and counting—have raised billions of dollars from investors ranging from the United States to the Gulf states and Asia. Their strategy is to raise funds using Wall Street tactics, accumulate crypto assets, and repeat the cycle. And week after week, many of the same names appear in the industry's boldest deals. Novogratz, Morehead, and Joe Lubin (co-founder of Ethereum), along with fellow Princeton classmates and longtime friends, are not just crypto industry veterans but central figures in this high-stakes push into digital assets, just as the broader financial tide is beginning to waver—and their bond dates back to their undergraduate days at Princeton in the 1980s. Novogratz and Lubin were college roommates. Novogratz was a wrestler from the East Coast; Lubin was a squash player with a computer science background. Morehead was an engineering student who played rugby and lived nearby. These bonds shaped decades of crypto dealmaking. While tight-knit networks are common in traditional finance, the crypto industry is built on the promise of decentralization and anonymity. Yet these familiar faces tell a different story, a dynamic that has earned them the nickname "Princeton Mafia" from Fortune magazine. Novogratz leads Galaxy, a digital asset financial services giant; Morehead is CEO of Pantera Capital, one of the earliest crypto investment firms; and Lubin, a co-founder of Ethereum, runs blockchain software company ConsenSys and serves as chairman of SharpLink, a publicly traded Ethereum treasury. With momentum building and prominent figures at the helm, the question becomes can DATs (digital asset treasuries) continue to deliver returns, or are they built on shaky foundations? “With a good story and a good storyteller, you can bring more capital to Solana or Ethereum faster than before,” Novogratz said in an interview. Galaxy and Pantera are among the top ten DAT investors and lenders. This tight network extends to dealmaking, with approximately one-third of DAT transactions involving the same small group of boutique investment banks. Overall, according to PitchBook data, the top ten DAT investors participated in approximately 14% of treasury deals over the past six months. Even a conservative estimate that excludes the largest players, such as Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc.'s significant investment, DATs have attracted a record $15.4 billion in new capital this year. For these three Princeton alumni, none of this was planned. But something, inherited from their undergraduate days, remained: a propensity for risk and a belief that Wall Street could be restructured faster and lighter. Each had carved out their own niche in finance or technology. Then their paths began to cross again. For more than a decade, they'd exchanged ideas and investments—sharing notes, supporting projects, and occasionally, even entering the market together. In May, Lubin helped launch SharpLink Gaming, an Ethereum treasury company, with Pantera and Galaxy among its investors. Lubin said the friends only discussed DAT after the investors were confirmed. Pantera and Galaxy are also investors in BitMine Immersion, a treasury company that also holds Ethereum. "We're friends, but we don't see each other every day," Lubin said in a recent interview. "But when we do, we have a lot to talk about." Their companies also compete. In September, Pantera backed a new Solana-focused DAT called Helius. Just days earlier, Galaxy helped launch a competitor called Forward Industries. It wasn’t a coordinated move. “It just so happened that our companies both launched Solana DATs within a week of each other,” Morehead said. Novogratz echoed that sentiment: “We should have called each other and talked, but we didn’t.” Their paths constantly crossed, sometimes by accident. When Morehead discovered Novogratz had moved next door to her in Tokyo, the overlap felt surreal. Their alma maters now reflect this shared legacy. In 2022, Novogratz, Lubin, Morehead, and Briger co-funded a new center at Princeton University—the Center for Decentralizing Power through Blockchain Technology. When the SEC signaled it wouldn’t consider most tokens securities, a trading window opened—paving the way for a strategy Saylor pioneered: raise capital, buy crypto assets, ride the stock price up, and repeat. “We really started to think more creatively and more aggressively,” Lubin says. “And it made sense.” This approach paid off handsomely, until it stopped. In June, SharpLink, backed by Lubin, saw its stock plummet 72% in a single day after filing to register a stock offering. BitMine's stock plummeted 40% after a similar filing. These sell-offs serve as a stark reminder of the inherent volatility in the high-wire act of crypto. "SharpLink is in this for the very long term," Lubin said. "Our current strategy is to continue raising capital under favorable conditions, continue buying ether and holding it for the long term, and continue to identify and deploy ether in scenarios where risk-adjusted returns are favorable." This week, over $1.5 billion in positions in the crypto markets were forced to liquidate with no clear trigger. These players are still expanding their reach. Galaxy often acts as a service provider—staking tokens, designing DeFi strategies, and advising teams. Pantera has over $1 billion in exposure to DATs and has backed over 15 companies. “DATs are really providing a way for a new type of investor to enter the blockchain market,” said Morehead. Novogratz doesn't think the market has peaked. "I don't think all DATs will succeed, but if they can achieve critical mass—increasing returns on the underlying token and building the ecosystem—I think they'll be positive for crypto overall. These are the public companies that are here to stay for the long term."
Boom
BOOM$0.007969-2.32%
ERA
ERA$0.5411-3.02%
JOE
JOE$0.1604-2.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 17:00
Partager
TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

What if timing a presale could be the ultimate strategy for spotting the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now? In […] The post TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Tron
TRX$0.3359-0.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055+9.12%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 07:15
Partager
Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

ETF analyst Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, called the filings a major milestone and suggested approval could come […] The post Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12212-1.20%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/28 17:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

ECB Urges 100 € Cash Reserve Per Person For Crises

MoonBull Ignites Dreams of Fortune: Act Fast on the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Prices Explode as Shiba Inu and Turbo Rise