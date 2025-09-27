The post Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Smart Digital Group, a digital marketing services provider, recently announced plans to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.  While the move aimed to strengthen the company’s role in the digital asset space and tap into the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market reaction was far from what …The post Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Smart Digital Group, a digital marketing services provider, recently announced plans to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.  While the move aimed to strengthen the company’s role in the digital asset space and tap into the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market reaction was far from what …

Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/27 19:06
Why Did Crypto Drop Today Crypto Liquidations, Bitcoin News Today, Jerome Powell Speech

Smart Digital Group, a digital marketing services provider, recently announced plans to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

While the move aimed to strengthen the company’s role in the digital asset space and tap into the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market reaction was far from what the company expected.

Smart Digital Group’s Crypto Fund

Smart Digital Group, in a recent press release, revealed plans to build a diversified cryptocurrency fund to capture opportunities. The company promised a structured approach to manage and protect its crypto holding, emphasizing strong risk controls and compliance measures. 

Smart Digital also stated that details on the fund’s size and allocation would be shared based on regulatory requirements and market conditions. On paper, it appeared to be a well-planned move into the world of digital assets.

Shares Plummet 87%

However, Smart Digital Group’s move to enter the digital asset space didn’t go as planned. Contrary to what market trends suggest, SDM’s stock didn’t follow the usual crypto-boom pattern. Instead, investors were rattled with the move and SDM’s shares plummeted more than 86%, dropping from $13.60 to $1.88 on September 25, 

Animoca Brands’ 2025 report shows that companies unveiling crypto-treasury plans typically see a 150% jump within 24 hours. Brera Holdings saw its stock soar 464% after rebranding as Solmate and launching a Solana-backed treasury with backing from ARK Invest and the Solana Foundation. Similarly, Juizi Holdings gained 25% after approving a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury.

What Went Wrong? 

Investors generally reward clarity and preparation. Companies that succeed generally have clear funding, strong backers, and detailed roadmaps. 

However, Smart Digital left key details, like the fund’s size, financing, and partners, unclear. Without a clear crypto strategy, what could have been an opportunity instead turned into a warning sign for investors.

Rising Risks for Corporate Crypto

This comes as regulators intensify scrutiny on companies venturing into crypto.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, U.S. regulators are investigating companies whose stock prices spiked before announcing cryptocurrency plans, looking for signs of possible insider trading or disclosure violations.

Notably, the SEC and FINRA have reached out to some of the more than 200 firms with crypto-treasury strategies this year. A recent report also reveals that corporate crypto investment is cooling off sharply.

These moves highlight the risks for public companies entering crypto. Investors and regulators are now watching closely, which shows that preparation and transparency really matter.

