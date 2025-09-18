Smart money is betting on DePIN across emerging markets

While Silicon Valley dominates Web2, emerging markets like the UAE and Singapore lead DePIN adoption with better regulations and real infrastructure needs.
Opinion by: Yanal M. Hammouda, head of market expansion at Wingbit
The decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) sector saw $150 million of capital flow during Q1 2025, with a projected market size of $3.5 trillion by 2028. Yet the most significant development isn’t the capital raised but where these networks operate.
Emerging markets like the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America — rather than Silicon Valley — are driving the future of DePIN adoption.
