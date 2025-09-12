Smarter Web CEO Plans Bitcoin Acquisitions, Aims for FTSE 100 Listing

2025/09/12 19:35
TLDR

  • Smarter Web, the UK’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its Bitcoin treasury.
  • CEO Andrew Webley expressed interest in acquiring Bitcoin assets at a discount from bankrupt firms.
  • Smarter Web currently holds 2,470 BTC, valued at approximately $275 million.
  • The company aims to enter the FTSE 100 index, solidifying its position among the top UK-listed firms.
  • Smarter Web is planning a name change, which will align with its broader growth strategy.

Smarter Web, the UK’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors. The company’s CEO, Andrew Webley, revealed this plan to expand its Bitcoin treasury. The company currently holds 2,470 BTC, valued at approximately $275 million.

Smarter Web Eyes Acquisitions to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Andrew Webley, CEO of Smarter Web, confirmed that the company would “certainly consider” buying out competitors. The goal is to acquire Bitcoin at a discount during these acquisitions. The company is looking to capitalize on the opportunity created by struggling crypto firms.

Despite the challenges faced by the crypto industry, Smarter Web sees potential in acquiring Bitcoin assets at a reduced price. Webley’s comments come at a time when many crypto firms are under financial strain. However, experts warn that the process of buying assets from bankrupt firms can be more complicated than it seems.

Experts highlight the challenges in acquiring crypto assets at a discount. Alex Obchakevich of Obchakevich Research explained that discounts may appear attractive. However, after deducting liabilities and legal fees, the net discount could be lower than expected.

CEO Outlines Vision for FTSE 100 Entry and Market Positioning

Smarter Web’s CEO, Andrew Webley, also revealed the company’s goal of joining the FTSE 100 index. This move would solidify the company’s position among the top 100 listed UK firms. The ambition aligns with Smarter Web’s desire to grow its influence and capital.

Webley expressed that the company’s name change is inevitable but requires careful planning. This change will likely coincide with Smarter Web’s broader strategy for growth and market positioning. The CEO emphasized that the company must execute this transition properly to maintain its reputation.

Smarter Web’s aspirations to join the FTSE 100 signal its increasing prominence in the corporate space. Webley’s vision for the company’s future includes expanding its presence in the UK’s corporate landscape. These ambitions are likely to shape Smarter Web’s strategy in the coming years.

Smarter Web Faces Market Challenges

Despite Smarter Web’s strong Bitcoin holdings, the company has faced stock price fluctuations. On Friday, the company’s stock fell nearly 22%, from $2.01 to $1.85. This drop occurred despite Bitcoin gaining value during the same period.

The decline in Smarter Web’s stock is part of a larger trend in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin’s value has fallen by more than 4% over the past month. The drop in the company’s stock price reflects the broader volatility of the digital asset market.

Smarter Web’s decline also follows new regulatory changes in the UK. From October 8, retail investors will be able to access crypto exchange-traded notes. These changes offer investors alternatives to investing in crypto treasury companies like Smarter Web.

