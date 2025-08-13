Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 2,395 BTC with fresh buy

U.K.-listed BTC treasury firm The Smarter Web Company has made yet another multi-million-dollar purchase to boost its portfolio.

Summary The Smarter Web Company has bought 295 BTC at $119,412 each, spending $31 million.

Its Bitcoin stash has grown to 2,395 BTC, now worth around $265.2 million.

The firm is now one of Europe’s biggest corporate Bitcoin holders as interest in the region keeps climbing.

On August 12, 2025, the firm announced the purchase of an additional 295 Bitcoin (BTC). The latest buy was made at an average price of $119,412 per BTC, worth a total of $35.2 million.

The purchase brings its holdings to 2,395 BTC, valued at approximately $265.2 million at current prices. This move is part of the London-listed technology company’s ten-year plan to continually acquire Bitcoin, signaling its long-term bet on the asset.

Since adopting the treasury strategy in April 2025, the company has ramped up its accumulation pace, adding around 1,500 BTC in July alone. It also revealed it still holds approximately $940,796 in net cash available for potential future buys.

The public BTC holder leaderboard now shows The Smarter Web Company as the 23rd largest corporate BTC holder globally, and one of the biggest in Europe.

Europe-based firms join BTC treasury race

From the U.K to Sweden, Germany and Australia, European companies are not siting out of the ongoing corporate Bitcoin accumulation.

Alongside The Smarter Web Company, at least six other Europe-based firms, including The Blockchain Group, Fragbite Group, Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG, and Refine Group, have unveiled BTC-focused treasury strategies in recent months.

While their approaches vary, many of these firms have cited similar reasons of Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term store of value and a hedge against inflation as the driving force behind their strategies, aiming to commit long term.

According to Bitcoin Treasuries data, public companies now collectively hold an estimated 951,875 BTC across 166 firms. Around 16 new firms joined in the past month alone, showing strong interest among corporate players.

However, as the trend grows, so do calls for caution. While the long-term upside potential is appealing, BTC’s price volatility, evolving regulations, and liquidity considerations remain key factors companies must weigh before committing. Poor execution and FOMO-driven accumulation could backfire, and interested companies must ensure to take a well-informed approach to avoid costly errors.