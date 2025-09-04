Smashing Pumpkins Chart A Second Album Debut In 2025

The Smashing Pumpkins’ Machina / The Machines of God reenters U.K. charts with its twenty-fifth anniversary reissue, debuting on sales and vinyl lists. CHICAGO, IL – MARCH, 1997: American musician, singer, songwriter, and professional wrestling promoter Billy Corgan, of the American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, performs on stage during a concert circa March, 1997 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

Getty Images

25 years after its release, Machina / The Machines of God is a hit again. The Smashing Pumpkins set is back on the United Kingdom’s charts following a special anniversary re-release. The project arrives on a pair of tallies and quietly returns to a third — decades after fans first fell in love with the full-length.

Machina / The Machines of God Lands on Two Charts

The Smashing Pumpkins album appears on two rosters this frame for the first time, and it’s a top 40 bestseller on both of them. Machina / The Machines of God debuts at No. 26 on the Official Albums Sales chart and starts at No. 16 on the Official Vinyl Albums tally.

A Second 2025 Debut for the Band

Machina / The Machines of God marks the Smashing Pumpkins’ second debut of 2025 on those charts. Earlier this year, Siamese Dream — another classic in the band’s catalog — also arrived on both lists, and it did so in loftier spots.

Machina / The Machines of God Returns to Another Chart

Beyond the two entries, Machina / The Machines of God also returns to the Official Physical Albums chart, landing at No. 23. The set has now spent six weeks on that list across its lifetime. When it first appeared in late 2000, Machina debuted at No. 7, which still sits as its all-time peak on the tally that looks only at bestsellers on formats like CD and vinyl.

Inside the Anniversary Reissue

To mark the album’s anniversary, the Smashing Pumpkins recently unveiled a deluxe anniversary edition of Machina / The Machines of God. The material has been remixed and remastered, with several tracks adjusted — some shortened, some extended — to reflect the band’s current vision for the project. For dedicated collectors, an 80-song box set is available… but only at Billy Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/04/smashing-pumpkins-chart-a-second-album-debut-in-2025/

