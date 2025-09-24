Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Snorter is Called the Best Crypto to Buy for Uptober as Viral Solana Presale Raises $4M

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 01:15

rocket46533-1 Snorter 315136 2

Meme coin prices have fallen over the past week, driven by macroeconomic jitters and profit-taking. As a result, CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index has dropped 12 points in four days, from 52 to 40.

At first glance, this might seem concerning, but it’s actually the kind of situation many traders have been hoping for. After a notably strong September when Bitcoin rallied and many altcoins reached new highs, the market now appears to be stabilizing ahead of Q4. During this fiscal quarter, the crypto market has historically seen the biggest gains, so this week’s cooldown might be just the calm before the storm.

And for this Q4, traders will have a new tool to help them make even bigger profits: Snorter (SNORT), a new Solana-based meme coin trading bot set to launch on the open market in October.

Snorter has been gathering funds for development through a public presale event in recent months, allowing anyone to contribute capital in exchange for a discounted token price. To date, the presale has raised over $4 million, demonstrating strong investor interest. 

Those who haven’t bought in yet still have a chance – the Snorter token presale will run for another 27 days, after which SNORT will be listed on the open market. According to some analysts, SNORT’s debut on the open market could see huge gains, with whispers of up to 100x potential circulating.

Meme coin prices set for gains in Uptober

The meme coin market – like other sectors in the crypto industry – has experienced losses this week. Dogecoin is down 10%, Pepe is down 10%, and Pump.fun has fallen by a significant 32%. 

This dip is testing traders’ conviction – do they capitalize, knowing that the traditionally lucrative October, also known as “Uptober,” is approaching, or do they succumb to fear and exit their positions?

Bitcoin has averaged a 21% return in October since 2013, making it the second-best-performing month, only behind November, which is called “Moonvember.” And in terms of median returns, October is well ahead with a 21% gain, followed by February, which has yielded a 12% ROI.

However, with factors such as interest rate cuts, crypto ETFs, and a more favorable regulatory environment, it seems that this coming October might just be one of the strongest yet. 

And with Snorter set to launch, this could prove one of the smartest ways to capitalize – both through the SNORT token’s potential for price appreciation, and the opportunities that the Snorter bot provides.

Snorter 315136 1

How Snorter spots the next 100x meme coin

The Snorter trading bot is built on two core pillars: automated token sniping and copy trading.

Automated token sniping gives users complete control, allowing them to instruct the Snorter bot on exactly which tokens to target. The bot will scan mempools, monitor liquidity, and instantly buy when its criteria are met – long before tokens appear on data tracking websites like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

This enables Snorter users to acquire new meme coins within their first seconds, rather than days or weeks after launch. It operates on a private RPC network that provides faster access to the mempool, and trades are executed directly within the Telegram app with sub-second finality and MEV-resistance. This eliminates lag, reduces front-running risks, and lowers the chances of failed transactions.

Snorter 315136 3

The second pillar is copy trading, which is ideal for those who don’t want the burden of creating a trading strategy and scouting for tokens manually. It’s a fully hands-off approach that allows users to mirror the trades of successful wallets with control over position sizes.

Snorter also performs risk checks, using AI to flag rug pulls, verify smart contracts, and confirm liquidity. This ensures that the tokens investors purchase are safe and secure. Unsurprisingly, all of this is attracting attention from analysts, with Borch Crypto recently calling SNORT the best crypto to buy and suggesting it could deliver 50x gains.

Snoter is currently on fire, having raised over $4 million in its presale – a clear sign of investor enthusiasm and price potential. And with the presale ending in 27 days, hype and FOMO are only growing stronger right now.

Its role as an innovative meme coin trading bot, its timely launch during Uptober, and support from analysts are three compelling factors, even when considered individually. However, when combined, they create a rare setup that suggests SNORT could be the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

Visit Snorter Presale

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213.9-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.47-0.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376+1.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10076+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23952+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004494+2.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8425+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13379+0.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership