Social Gaming Platform Tilted Partners with Cwallet for Users to Access DeFi and Multi-Chain Applications

Tilted, a decentralized streaming platform that gives Web3 game users ownership of their in-game assets, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cwallet, a multifunctional crypto wallet. Together, the two platforms integrated Cwallet into Tilted’s gaming network to enable Tilted customers to access DeFi markets and decentralized asset management from within Cwallet. This collaboration highlights Titled’s significant move to redefine its blockchain gaming ecosystem through advanced crypto asset access, management, and ownership powered by Cwallet.

Tilted is a decentralized social gaming network designed to help and empower creators within the gaming community. It runs a marketplace that allows game players, game creators, and wider gaming communities to connect and interact with outstanding gaming videos and live streams. On the other hand, Cwallet is a multi-chain crypto wallet that connects with more than 60 major blockchains, allowing Web3 users to access multiple decentralized ecosystems under one app.

Tilted Taps Cwallet for Multi-Chain Bridges

The core of this partnership involves the integration of Cwallet’s multi-chain crypto asset management wallet into Tilted’s gaming network. This partnership enables Tilted to expand liquidity in its gaming ecosystem and widen user access across multi-chain DeFi ecosystems.

The two platforms came together because of their joint mission: to make Web3 more accessible, rewarding, and engaging for users. Tilted, which helps Web3 game clients earn from their content and in-game assets, leverages this partnership to enable its customers to tap into DeFi ecosystems supported by Cwallet’s multi-chain self-custody wallet.

Tilted’s integration of Cwallet enables its users to utilize their in-game items as tradable commodities in the open DeFi markets through Cwallet. Through this collaboration, Tilted improves the gaming experience by introducing more decentralized applications for its customers to transact and manage their assets safely. Cwallet’s infrastructure enables Tilted clients to have complete control of in-game assets, expand liquidity, and enable them to access decentralized asset trading. This partnership is also beneficial for Cwalet users as it exposes them to a cutting-edge Web3 gaming economy powered by Tilted.

Tilted and Cwallet: Expanding Web3 Capabilities

The collaboration between Tilted and Cwallet indicates the commitment of the two platforms to developing a Web3 that expands interoperability for customers’ needs while providing them with advanced solutions to interact with decentralized ecosystems. Integrating Cwallet into Tilted gives the gaming platform the ability to expand its multi-chain access and improve governance participation and user experience.

Through this alliance, Tilted users gain seamless access to Cwallet’s network for activities like governance participation and DeFi asset management, all within non-custodial Cwallet. Furthermore, Cwallet supports execution of multi-chain swaps with Titled’s in-game assets and other Web3 transactions. This significant development improves Titled’s multi-chain capabilities, adding it to multiple blockchain networks like Ethereum, BNB Chain, and many others. Tilted users can now manage native assets, engage in token management, and efficiently exchange tokens securely and confidently through Cwallet.

The partnership is a natural fit for the two platforms as they share a joint commitment to a more accessible, secure, and user-fulfilling web3. By bringing Cwallet into the gaming network, Titled is expanding functionalities for its customers in the era of decentralized governance. The two platforms are establishing a new paradigm for how protocols should empower customers by enabling active, decentralized participation and safeguarding confidentiality. They are laying the foundation for future advancements around customer engagement with decentralized governance.