Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has announced the launch of its international money transfer service, allowing members to send funds abroad directly from the Sofi app with lower fees and faster delivery than traditional remittance providers. The service will utilize technology from Lightspark, which leverages the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Universal Money Address (UMA) to facilitate seamless […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sofi-partners-with-lightspark-to-launch-lightning-enabled-international-money-transfers/