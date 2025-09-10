SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH

SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH

Crypto continues to edge higher, alts outperform. NASDAQ files with SEC for tokenisation of stocks. HYPE $55, hits ATH amid native stablecoin proposals. Ledger CTO sounds alarm after supply-chain attack. SwissBorg suffers $40m hack. Russia accuses the US of weaponising stablecoins. Congress seeks report on details of BTC reserve. SEC Crypto task force discusses crypto x AI. Strategy buys $217m BTC. WLD +40% as Eightco raises $250m for treasury. Ant Digital puts $8.4b energy assets on blockchain. MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena. Justin Sun backed stablecoin launches on Ethereum. CoinShares to move listing to US exchange. Ripple extends crypto partnership with BBVA. Kazakhstan announces National Crypto Fund

Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/K8SHNrqr/sol-goes-higher-higher-rate-cuts-more-likely-hype-ath

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

PANews reported on September 10th that US SEC documents show that Grayscale has submitted S-3 registration statements for the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) to the SEC. Grayscale has also submitted an S-1 registration statement for the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF, intending to publicly offer securities in the United States.
PANews2025/09/10 07:18
Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control

Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence