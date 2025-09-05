SOL Just Followed the Roadmap Perfectly – Pump Ahead?

Solana
SOL$205.58-0.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156-0.08%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004527+3.68%

TL;DR

  • SOL rebounds from $202 zone, flips resistance into support, and now targets a clean break above $208.
  • $205 remains a major resistance level; analysts debate breakout potential versus mean reversion.
  • DeFi firm buys $39.76M in SOL at $202.76 average, staking for long-term yield generation.

Price Reacts from Key Support Zone

Solana (SOL) showed a strong move from the $202–$204 area after testing a known demand zone. This came after a drop from the $211–$213 level, where the price had been rejected multiple times. The move was shared by crypto analyst Batman, who stated,

Notably, the bounce from this area pushed SOL above the $206.5 level, which had acted as resistance. That level is now showing signs of holding as support. A short-term trade setup was also shared with a target near $208 and a stop loss around $200. The setup shows a 2.63% risk-to-reward.

At the time of writing, SOL was priced at $205. It is down 1% over the past 24 hours and 2% over the last 7 days.

$205 Still Holding as Major Barrier

Looking at the weekly chart, the $205 level continues to hold as a key area. It has acted as resistance since late 2021. SOL has tested it many times, but has not closed above it for a long period.

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa said,

The weekly structure shows that this level remains in play, even after a steady climb in recent months. The 200-week EMA is currently around $113, far below the price, showing that the broader trend still leans up.

Sherpa added that he plans to buy between $200 and $180 if the price drops. They still see a chance of higher prices in the next month or two, but said the timing is not clear.

Not all analysts see the same outcome. XO described the current price action as range-bound and not yet showing signs of a breakout. They are watching for a shift on the higher timeframes before expecting any move out of the current structure.

They added that until a breakout is clear, he expects mean reversion. This means they see the asset returning to mid-range levels unless a clear shift takes place. The short-term strength is clear, but the wider picture still shows the price stuck between key levels.

Institutional Buying Adds Volume

Solana also saw large buying activity this week. DeFi Development Corp confirmed a new purchase of 196,141 SOL at an average price of $202.76, valued at $39.76 million. The company now holds 2 million SOL in total and plans to stake the tokens for yield.

The post SOL Just Followed the Roadmap Perfectly – Pump Ahead? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

