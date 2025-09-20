As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally […] The post SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally […] The post SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.

SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally?

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/20 23:13
Solana
SOL$239,79+0,81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01367-0,36%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02428-3,61%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5304+0,62%

As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally compelling investment in today’s evolving crypto market. Here’s the full details:

Layer Brett (LBRETT) May Just Be MemeFi Next Big Ethereum-based Token

The crypto market has shown time and again that adoption is rarely just about the technology itself. Narrative, culture and timing also matter just as much. Meme coins like PEPE and DOGE serve as reminders that a compelling idea tied to a shared story can transform early buyers into winners. Enter LBRETT, a project that understands this dynamic but is building its identity on sustainability and real value rather than hype alone.

What makes it stand out further is its growth model, which is deeply tied to community involvement. This is because instead of rewarding only the earliest buyers, Layer Brett incentivizes holders who stay active and engaged. As expected, this builds loyalty in a market that usually thrives on constant rotation.

This loyalty-driven model becomes even stronger with staking, with the current presale offering an eye-popping APY of over 650%. While such high returns naturally attract short-term speculators, they also appeal to long-term investors who understand the compounding effect of consistent rewards. With its innovative features and meme appeal, LBRETT is fast becoming one of the most talked-about presales in the market today.

Since early exits are known to leave huge rewards untouched, many holders end up staying longer than expected, which creates stability in the ecosystem. At the same time, the developers are already pushing forward with NFT integrations and gaming features. This way, they are ensuring that LBRETT isn’t just another meme token but a project with a culture of utility and staying power.

Solana (SOL) Could Be Facing An Incredible Price Rally Soon

This year has been nothing short of wild for Solana. The SOL token hit an all-time high of $295.83 in January before sliding through spring. Since April, however, SOL has staged a steady recovery with only brief pullbacks. This slow but consistent climb reflects where investors see Solana in its current growth cycle.

Instead of hype driven swings, SOL is now building reliable support levels. Usually, this is a sign that comes before the next explosive surge. To make the excitement even better, chatter about a possible spot Solana ETF is growing louder. While regulatory approval is never guaranteed, the groundwork is already being laid for these funds to launch by the end of 2025.

This narrative alone has kept institutions glued to SOL.  Just this past week, the analyst Genuine Degen revealed on X that Galaxy Digital poured billions into SOL. This not only drove recent weekly gains but also led to more speculation that the SOL price could hit $300 soon. With momentum stacking up, the SOL price  is once again at the center of market attention, showing that it still has plenty of upside left.

Conclusion

While SOL may be heading toward new highs, investors are actively exploring opportunities with stronger upside. Currently priced at just $0.0058 in its ongoing public presale, Layer Brett is emerging as a standout choice, having raised more than $3.8 million in remarkably short time.

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2,62345+9,92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014007-1,47%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08744+1,57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0,008277-10,81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0,5321+1,00%
Pi Network
PI$0,35602+0,73%
VeChain
VET$0,02502-0,47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee