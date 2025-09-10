SOL Strategies Begins Trading on Nasdaq With $94M in Solana Holdings

SOL Strategies has officially launched on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, trading under the ticker STKE. The move comes as the firm becomes one of the first Solana-based companies to gain access to U.S. capital markets.

SOL Strategies Launches Nasdaq Trading

In a recent press release, Toronto-based SOL Strategies Inc. announced that its stock, STKE, has begun trading on Nasdaq. The firm, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange. However, this move has expanded its liquidity and visibility.

To celebrate, the company hosted a virtual bell-ringing ceremony on its community platform. This would allow participants to record their involvement directly on the Solana blockchain. A live X Spaces discussion followed, where executives and partners highlighted the firm’s long-term strategy.

This comes after SOL Strategies’s Nasdaq listing was approved last week. This puts the company in a position to draw in more institutional investors. It is anticipated that the listing will increase validator growth on the SOL network and enhance shareholder liquidity.

Building On Its Growing Ecosystem

The Solana-based treasury firm has continued to make strategic moves in establishing itself among the top players in the industry. Earlier this year, SOL Strategies filed a shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators. This was done in the aim of the company to raise $1 billion through a mix of securities offerings.

The company currently holds approximately $94 million worth of SOL in its treasury. This demonstrates its dedication to creating and maintaining blockchain infrastructure.

In another strategic move, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest selected SOL Strategies to manage its SOL staking operations for the ARK Digital Asset Revolutions Fund. The deal will see Ark migrate its validator activity onto the company’s enterprise-grade network. Analysts view this as a strong endorsement of the firm’s staking capabilities.

The firm’s announcement coincides with growing corporate demand for Solana exposure. For instance, DeFi Dev Corp recently purchased $39.67 million worth of SOL to its balance sheet. This raised its total reserves to over $427 million. The purchase represented an 11% boost in the company’s holdings.

The company is becoming an active participant in the institutional adoption of Solana after securing the Nasdaq listing. The action highlights the blockchain’s growing popularity in international finance while improving its visibility on Wall Street.

