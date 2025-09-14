SOL Strategies CEO: Being undervalued is an advantage, holding over 435,000 SOLs on the balance sheet

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Decrypt, Leah Wald, CEO of Solana treasury company SOL Strategies, said that the company is still at a disadvantage in the increasingly crowded encryption and digital asset treasury market, but being undervalued is definitely an advantage because being undervalued usually means that you are doing the right thing. In the long run, the market values substance rather than hype.

It is reported that SOL Strategies holds more than 435,000 SOL on its balance sheet. In addition, it has entrusted approximately 3.6 million SOL to validators to date, with a entrusted asset size of more than US$820 million. This means that regardless of whether the SOL price rises or falls, it can earn a certain percentage of profits from the assets entrusted to validators.