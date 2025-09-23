PANews reported on September 23rd that Sol Strategies (formerly Cypherpunk Holdings ) CEO Leah Wald has announced her resignation , according to The Block. Wald joined the company in July 2024 and led its transformation into one of the first publicly traded companies with Solana as its core asset. During this period, she sold her stake in Animoca Brands and her Bitcoin holdings to focus on purchasing Sol and investing in the Solana ecosystem. The company currently holds over 435,000 Sol , valued at approximately US$89 million. Chief Strategy Officer Michael Hubbard will serve as interim CEO . Sol Strategies recently received approval for a cross-listing on the Nasdaq, and its validator node business has surpassed CAD$1 billion in assets under custody .PANews reported on September 23rd that Sol Strategies (formerly Cypherpunk Holdings ) CEO Leah Wald has announced her resignation , according to The Block. Wald joined the company in July 2024 and led its transformation into one of the first publicly traded companies with Solana as its core asset. During this period, she sold her stake in Animoca Brands and her Bitcoin holdings to focus on purchasing Sol and investing in the Solana ecosystem. The company currently holds over 435,000 Sol , valued at approximately US$89 million. Chief Strategy Officer Michael Hubbard will serve as interim CEO . Sol Strategies recently received approval for a cross-listing on the Nasdaq, and its validator node business has surpassed CAD$1 billion in assets under custody .

Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Announces Resignation

Par : PANews
2025/09/23 08:18
