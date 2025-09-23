SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, Search Begins for the New Face

SOL Strategies:- In a major leadership update, the Solana Treasury company, SOL Strategies has announced that Leah Wald, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Director, will step down from her positions effective October 1, 2025.
Making her annoucement in a X post, Wald wrote, “After October 1st, I’m excited to explore new opportunities in AI and financial technology.”
Interestingly. Wald joined SOL Strategies in July 2024, leading the company’s strategic transformation from Cypherpunk Holdings into a Solana-focused infrastructure provider. Under her leadership, the company rebranded, cross-listed on NASDAQ, and developed the Solana treasury model, positioning itself as a key player in the Solana blockchain ecosystem.
Who’s the Interim CEO of SOL Strategies
After Leah’s departure, SOL Strategies announced Michael Hubbard, currently the Chief Strategy Officer and Director, as the Interim CEO of the company.
Hubbard brings extensive experience in the Solana ecosystem. He founded Laine, a Solana validator, in 2021, growing it to a peak of over 5.5 million SOL delegated before its acquisition by SOL Strategies earlier this year.
According to the announcement, Hubbard has deep knowledge of the Solana ecosystem and innovative ideas, including the potential tokenization of the company’s stock on-chain. These are expected to drive the continued growth of SOL Strategies as a blockchain infrastructure provider to institutions.
Why It Matters
Leadership change at this moment is significant because SOL Strategies is in a transformation stage. It is moving from broader crypto/treasury investing into infrastructure, staking, and Solana-centric financial models.
With its recent Ark Invest partnership, it has seen impressive progress in its validator business, surpassing CAD $1 billion in delegated assets. SOL Strategies is currently holding approximately 435,064 SOLSOL tokens, valued at approximately $89 million.
At this critical moment, the company has initiated an executive search to identify a permanent CEO, with the support of an external firm.
In the meantime, Hubbard will lead the company through this transitional period. He is expected to be focusing on expanding its infrastructure services and strengthening its position within the Solana ecosystem.
