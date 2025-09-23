Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald to Exit After Successful Solana Strategy Rollout

TLDR

Leah Wald steps down from Sol Strategies after leading its Solana-focused transformation.

Michael Hubbard appointed as interim CEO following Wald’s exit on October 1.

Sol Strategies holds nearly 390,000 SOL tokens worth $89 million after its strategy shift.

Sol Strategies’ Nasdaq listing and validator business growth mark key milestones for the firm.

Leah Wald, the CEO of Sol Strategies, has announced that she will be stepping down after leading the firm’s transformation into a Solana-focused holding company. Wald joined the Toronto-based company in July 2024 when it was still known as Cypherpunk Holdings. Under her leadership, the company made a bold shift, selling off its existing assets to focus on investing heavily in Solana (SOL) tokens.

The transition included the sale of substantial equity stakes in other projects, such as the metaverse firm Animoca Brands, and a Bitcoin stockpile. With these proceeds, Wald directed the firm’s investments into the Solana ecosystem, making it one of the first public companies to adopt such a strategy. This change was further reflected in the firm’s rebranding to Sol Strategies.

Leadership Transition and Strategic Milestones

Wald’s departure follows a successful year of growth and transformation at Sol Strategies. After securing capital through credit lines and debt sales, the company was able to position itself as a leading Solana treasury. Sol Strategies is currently holding around 390,000 SOL tokens, valued at approximately $89 million, and has seen impressive progress in its validator business, surpassing CAD $1 billion in delegated assets.

In addition to its investments, Sol Strategies achieved a major milestone when it received approval to cross-list its shares on the Nasdaq. This move into the U.S. market came as the company continued to refine its Solana treasury model and evolve into a more comprehensive infrastructure provider.

Michael Hubbard, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer and Director, will step in as interim CEO following Wald’s exit, effective October 1. Hubbard will oversee the firm’s ongoing operations and strategy, as Sol Strategies continues to grow and refine its Solana-based infrastructure.

Sol Strategies’ Role in the Solana Ecosystem

Under Wald’s leadership, Sol Strategies emerged as one of the earliest public firms to take a bold position in Solana, investing heavily in the network’s future. The company’s pivot to Solana came amid a growing interest in blockchain technologies and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. As Sol Strategies holds a large quantity of Solana’s native token, it has positioned itself as a significant player within the ecosystem, providing infrastructure to support the network’s growth.

With the recent approval for Nasdaq cross-listing, Sol Strategies has strengthened its position in the market. The company’s validator business is expanding, serving more than 7,000 unique wallets. This growth indicates strong institutional interest in Solana’s network and highlights Sol Strategies’ role in facilitating this expansion.

Despite the recent exit of Wald, the firm remains committed to its strategy of supporting the Solana ecosystem. It continues to focus on providing blockchain infrastructure, allowing it to offer services that could fuel further adoption of Solana-based technologies.

