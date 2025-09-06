SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Uplisting with STKE Trading Starting September 9

TLDR

SOL Strategies Inc. will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE on September 9, 2025. This move ends its presence on the OTCQB market, where it traded under CYFRF, while maintaining its CSE listing under HODL. The uplisting to Nasdaq marks a major transition for the company and boosts its market reach and visibility.

STKE Listing to Enhance Liquidity and Institutional Reach

The STKE listing provides a streamlined transition from the OTCQB, ensuring automatic conversion of shares with no action needed by current holders. SOL Strategies now positions itself among globally recognized technology firms and opens new doors for deeper capital access. The change also supports its ongoing growth in infrastructure and staking solutions across the Solana blockchain.

STKE’s inclusion on the Nasdaq enhances shareholder liquidity and aligns the company with major institutional capital markets. The move also validates SOL Strategies’ business model, which is focused on validator operations and strategic SOL holdings. This step boosts Solana’s confidence as an emerging leader in blockchain infrastructure.

Solana-Centric Model Fuels Market Growth Potential

SOL Strategies continues to invest in the Solana ecosystem, now managing over CAD $1 billion in delegated assets through its validator platform. With 7,068 unique wallets participating in staking, the company shows strong network engagement and scale. Its internal treasury holds 399,907 SOL, currently valued at approximately $84 million.

This substantial treasury stake reflects around 11% of the overall validator pool, reinforcing its leading role within the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies combines this asset strength with robust validator services to attract long-term capital. The STKE listing strengthens its credibility and fosters broader recognition of its validator-driven growth.

The company expects its STKE uplisting to increase validator adoption and foster global institutional partnerships. Its validator infrastructure is positioned to scale as demand for Solana staking accelerates. The company’s emphasis on transparency ensures continued investor trust as it transitions to a larger capital market.

Strategic Uplisting Builds Momentum for Broader Blockchain Adoption

The STKE listing represents more than just an exchange change; it reflects growing legitimacy around blockchain infrastructure in mainstream finance. As part of the Solana ecosystem, the company stands out by offering regulated access to institutional-grade staking services. The firm now joins peers like Galaxy Digital in bringing blockchain strategies to Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq approval remains subject to final regulatory conditions, including SEC clearance of Form 40-F for registration. The company’s preparations and existing qualifications suggest a smooth process ahead. The ceremony will commemorate the milestone with participation from the global Solana community.

SOL Strategies has shifted from its origins as Cypherpunk Holdings to become a significant force in decentralized finance. The STKE uplisting confirms that strategic blockchain investments can meet the standards of modern capital markets. Through this move, SOL Strategies asserts its position as a reliable institutional bridge into the Solana economy.

