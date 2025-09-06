SOL Strategies: The First Solana Treasury Company Listed On Nasdaq

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/06 04:17
SynFutures
F$0.006248-9.15%
Solana
SOL$203.21-0.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005702+3.89%
FORM
FORM$3.6844+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01673-2.82%

In a landmark development for the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, SOL Strategies has received approval for its listing on the Nasdaq, marking a significant milestone as the first treasury company associated with SOL to achieve this status. The company is set to begin trading under the ticker symbol “STKE” on September 9, 2025. 

SOL Strategies Set To Make Nasdaq Debut

Upon its Nasdaq debut, SOL Strategies will continue to maintain its presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “HODL.” Notably, shares currently trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CYFRF” will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. 

The listing is contingent upon meeting all regulatory requirements, including the approval of the Company’s Form 40-F Registration Statement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies, expressed enthusiasm about the Nasdaq listing, stating that it aligns the company with some of the most innovative technology firms globally. 

She emphasized that this approval not only enhances liquidity for shareholders but also positions SOL Strategies to attract institutional investors who recognize the potential of Solana’s infrastructure. Wald further stated:

SOL Price Surges

The Nasdaq listing is anticipated to accelerate SOL Strategies’ growth in validator operations, driven by increased demand for Solana staking. Furthermore, it is expected to strengthen the company’s role as a gateway for institutional investment in Solana’s ecosystem. 

According to CoinGecko data, SOL Strategies holds 0.68% of the cryptocurrency’s supply, equivalent to 370,420 SOL tokens. This was reportedly achieved at a total cost of just over $62 million. This investment has resulted in a yield of $13 million for the company; at current prices, it is now valued at $75 million.

The announcement sparked a new leg up for the SOL price, reaching as high as $210 on Friday. As of this writing, the altcoin has retraced back toward $205, meaning a 1.2% surge in the 24-hour time frame.

SOL Strategies

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00959-17.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.06008+0.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327+0.48%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012155+29.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1506+48.96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure