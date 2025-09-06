Sol Strategies will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker STKE on September 9, 2025

Sol Strategies, the Canadian company behind Solana-focused investments, just got the green light to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The company, which used to go by Cypherpunk Holdings, confirmed on Friday that it will begin trading on September 9 under the ticker STKE.

This is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will show up on Wall Street. The move officially ends the company’s presence on the OTCQB Venture Market, where it traded as CYFRF.

The transition doesn’t require any action from current OTCQB shareholders. All existing shares will automatically shift to the Nasdaq listing. The firm will still keep its presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its old symbol, HODL. No changes there.

Sol Strategies confirms move to institutional capital

The Nasdaq listing is not just a stock shuffle. It gives Sol Strategies exposure to deeper capital pools. According to the company, this opens the door to larger institutional investors and ramps up visibility for anyone tracking serious moves in the Solana space.

CEO Leah Wald said getting on Nasdaq puts Sol Strategies in the same lane as major tech players and makes it easier to bring in big-money investors who already see where Solana is headed.

It gives their current shareholders more ways to move their money around, and it lets the company tap deeper markets while they keep scaling up validators and throwing more weight behind the Solana ecosystem.

But there’s a thing:- the Nasdaq listing still depends on meeting a few final regulatory items. One of them is the Form 40-F Registration Statement, which must become effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before shares officially start trading.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.