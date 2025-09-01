SOL, XRP ETF momentum builds as analyst points to ‘underestimated’ investor demand

2025/09/01 15:38
Solana
SOL$201.42-1.37%
XRP
XRP$2.8135-0.47%
MAY
MAY$0.04295-4.10%

Expectations for the next wave of crypto exchange-traded funds are rising, and analysts are pointing to factors suggesting imminent regulatory approval.

Summary
  • Analysts say investor demand for spot Solana and XRP ETFs is being underestimated.
  • Several issuers, including Grayscale, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, and Canary/Marinade, recently updated their Solana ETF filings with the SEC, reflecting ongoing positive engagement.
  • Approval odds for both XRP and SOL ETFs are estimated at 95%, ahead of other funds under review.

The chances of a Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) ETF approval are looking stronger. In a September 1 X post, ETF analyst Nate Geraci commented on the ongoing review of ETFs tracking altcoins, saying the market is underestimating investor demand for these products.

“People are severely underestimating investor demand for spot XRP & SOL ETFs,” he wrote. Geraci compared the current outlook to early skepticism around spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs, both of which went on to attract strong demand since their launch last year.

He also referenced his earlier call that Ethereum ETFs would outperform Bitcoin’s, a trend now visible in recent months, doubling down on his view that both SOL and XRP ETFs are likely headed for approval and success.

The analyst’s comments come alongside broader signals of optimism for the proposed funds.

Fresh SOL ETF updates point to progress

Several SOL ETF issuers have recently updated their various filings with the SEC, including Grayscale, Canary/Marinade, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck. 

This is typically seen as a positive signal in the ETF review process and Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart emphasized that these updates reflect ongoing constructive engagement between the SEC and potential issuers.

Seyffart and another analyst placed approval odds for both XRP and SOL at 95% earlier in July, significantly ahead of the several other funds in review.

When SOL, XRP ETF approval?

Regulatory verdicts on the proposed funds are not expected until October. The SEC recently extended its review timeline, citing the need for additional time to assess the applications.

For Solana ETFs, rulings are expected around October 16, while decisions on XRP ETFs are anticipated between October 18 and 23.

While optimism is high, the SEC’s ultimate verdict on the funds remains uncertain, and whether these ETFs move beyond speculation to achieve real market success hinges on their approval.

Meanwhile, many other altcoin-based ETFs proposals have also been filed with the SEC, including those tracking Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX), Hedera (HBAR), and others. 

