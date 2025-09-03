Solana Achieves $500M in Tokenized Assets, Leaving Rivals Behind

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/03 02:06
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.02%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0018657+24.55%

TLDR

  • Solana has surpassed $500 million in tokenized assets, marking a significant milestone for the blockchain.
  • Stablecoins dominate the tokenized asset market on Solana, with USD Coin (USDC) leading the way.
  • Tether (USDT) holds nearly 17% of Solana’s tokenized asset market, contributing $1.94 billion in value.
  • Tokenized U.S. Treasury debt on Solana totals $304.6 million, driven by Ondo Finance products.
  • Institutional alternative funds add $135.2 million to Solana’s tokenized asset value, with OnRe’s ONYc leading the category.

Solana’s tokenized assets have reached a significant milestone, surpassing $500 million in value. This achievement signals growth for the blockchain, long associated with memecoins. The surge in value highlights Solana’s expanding role in tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs).

Stablecoins Drive Solana’s Tokenized Asset Growth

Stablecoins dominate Solana’s tokenized asset market, making up a substantial portion of the $500 million total. Data from RWA.xyz reveals that stablecoins account for over $11.1 billion in market capitalization across 17 tokens. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) leads the market with a 70% share, totaling $8.18 billion. Tether’s USDT follows, holding $1.94 billion, which represents nearly 17% of the tokenized asset market on Solana.

The rise of stablecoins reflects Solana’s growing credibility in the financial sector. “Stablecoins, especially USDC, have become key drivers of growth for Solana’s tokenized asset space,” said RWA.xyz. This growth positions Solana as a strong player in decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenized financial products.

U.S. Treasury Debt and Institutional Funds Contribute to Growth

Beyond stablecoins, tokenized U.S. Treasury debt is a notable segment on Solana. The total value of tokenized Treasury debt stands at $304.6 million, with products from Ondo Finance leading this category. Ondo’s USDY and OUSG account for a combined value of $249.4 million.

Institutional alternative funds also contribute significantly to Solana’s tokenized assets. OnRe’s Onchain Yield Coin (ONYc) leads this category with a total of $135.2 million in value. Solana’s ability to handle large-scale operations makes it an appealing choice for traditional finance players.

Solana’s tokenized asset market now surpasses BNB Chain’s, which has $420.9 million in tokenized RWAs. It is nearly on par with Stellar’s, which stands at $511.5 million. This growth reflects Solana’s increasing adoption in the financial sector.

The post Solana Achieves $500M in Tokenized Assets, Leaving Rivals Behind appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21399-1.06%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001205-3.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Partager
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.99-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers