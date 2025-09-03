Solana Achieves $500M in Tokenized Assets, Leaving Rivals Behind

TLDR

Solana has surpassed $500 million in tokenized assets, marking a significant milestone for the blockchain.

Stablecoins dominate the tokenized asset market on Solana, with USD Coin (USDC) leading the way.

Tether (USDT) holds nearly 17% of Solana’s tokenized asset market, contributing $1.94 billion in value.

Tokenized U.S. Treasury debt on Solana totals $304.6 million, driven by Ondo Finance products.

Institutional alternative funds add $135.2 million to Solana’s tokenized asset value, with OnRe’s ONYc leading the category.

Solana’s tokenized assets have reached a significant milestone, surpassing $500 million in value. This achievement signals growth for the blockchain, long associated with memecoins. The surge in value highlights Solana’s expanding role in tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs).

Stablecoins Drive Solana’s Tokenized Asset Growth

Stablecoins dominate Solana’s tokenized asset market, making up a substantial portion of the $500 million total. Data from RWA.xyz reveals that stablecoins account for over $11.1 billion in market capitalization across 17 tokens. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) leads the market with a 70% share, totaling $8.18 billion. Tether’s USDT follows, holding $1.94 billion, which represents nearly 17% of the tokenized asset market on Solana.

The rise of stablecoins reflects Solana’s growing credibility in the financial sector. “Stablecoins, especially USDC, have become key drivers of growth for Solana’s tokenized asset space,” said RWA.xyz. This growth positions Solana as a strong player in decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenized financial products.

U.S. Treasury Debt and Institutional Funds Contribute to Growth

Beyond stablecoins, tokenized U.S. Treasury debt is a notable segment on Solana. The total value of tokenized Treasury debt stands at $304.6 million, with products from Ondo Finance leading this category. Ondo’s USDY and OUSG account for a combined value of $249.4 million.

Institutional alternative funds also contribute significantly to Solana’s tokenized assets. OnRe’s Onchain Yield Coin (ONYc) leads this category with a total of $135.2 million in value. Solana’s ability to handle large-scale operations makes it an appealing choice for traditional finance players.

Solana’s tokenized asset market now surpasses BNB Chain’s, which has $420.9 million in tokenized RWAs. It is nearly on par with Stellar’s, which stands at $511.5 million. This growth reflects Solana’s increasing adoption in the financial sector.

