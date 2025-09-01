Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Wins 99% Support to Cut Finality to 150ms

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/01 16:45

TLDR

  • Over 99% of Solana votes back Alpenglow, reducing finality from 12.8s to 150ms.

  • Quorum reached with two days left before final governance vote closes Tuesday.

  • Upgrade introduces Votor and Rotor to replace TowerBFT and proof-of-history.

  • Firedancer validator client to launch later in 2025, adding network diversity.

Solana community is preparing for a historic upgrade as the Alpenglow consensus protocol approaches final approval. With more than 99% of cast votes supporting the proposal and quorum already reached, the upgrade is almost certain to pass when voting closes Tuesday.

Solana Alpenglow aims for internet-level performance

The Alpenglow protocol was introduced in May by Anza, a Solana development firm spun out of Solana Labs. It targets reducing transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, a near 100-fold improvement.

At that speed, Solana would match or surpass the responsiveness of Google searches, which average around 200 milliseconds.

Data from Staking Facilities shows that more than 99.6% of votes cast have favored the upgrade. Governance tracking site Solanabeach.io indicates that voting will end at epoch 842, expected at 1 p.m. UTC on Tuesday. With both quorum and overwhelming approval secured, the protocol is on track for implementation.

Technical components of the upgrade

Alpenglow introduces two new components, Votor and Rotor. Votor is designed to finalize blocks in a single round if 80% of stake participation is active, or within two rounds if 60% is responsive. This mechanism will replace Solana’s current TowerBFT system.

Rotor, the second component, is a data dissemination protocol replacing Solana’s proof-of-history timestamping. Its function is to shorten the time needed for network nodes to reach consensus on the current state, further accelerating transaction finality.

The upgrade could position Solana as the fastest major layer-1 blockchain. Current competitors such as Sui record finality around 400 milliseconds, while Ethereum can take minutes to achieve final settlement. Anza researchers noted in their May white paper that sub-second finality can make Solana viable for real-time applications.

“A median latency of 150 does not just mean that Solana is fast — it means Solana can compete with Web2 infrastructure in terms of responsiveness,” the authors wrote. They suggested that industries such as trading, gaming, and communications could expand blockchain adoption once performance reaches near-instant levels.

Remaining challenges and next steps

The Alpenglow upgrade does not resolve every challenge facing Solana. The white paper noted that outages caused by vulnerabilities in validator clients could still occur.

Currently, Solana relies heavily on its Agave client, which leaves the network exposed to risks from single points of failure.

However, a new independent validator client called Firedancer, developed by Jump Crypto, is scheduled for mainnet release later in 2025. Firedancer is expected to provide redundancy and improve resilience against network disruptions, complementing the speed benefits of Alpenglow.

Market positioning ahead of upgrade

Transaction throughput and latency have been central to Solana’s positioning in the blockchain ecosystem. By reducing finality to levels comparable with internet services, the network aims to expand its competitiveness with Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have slower settlement times.

If passed, Alpenglow will represent the largest protocol change in Solana’s history, according to ecosystem members.

Its successful rollout could mark a turning point for how blockchain networks are integrated into real-time financial and consumer applications.

The post Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Wins 99% Support to Cut Finality to 150ms appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Sign
SIGN$0.06904-2.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.436-2.35%
Partager
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Partager
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Stellar
XLM$0.3569-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.50%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 15:40
Partager
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
RealLink
REAL$0.05702-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7812-1.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading