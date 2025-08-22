Solana and DOGE Gain Ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:15
NEAR
NEAR$2,472-1,94%
SIX
SIX$0,02152-0,64%
Solana
SOL$182,89-0,61%
Binance Coin
BNB$841,18-2,67%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,00453-0,22%
DOGE
DOGE$0,21807+0,02%

Bitcoin BTC$112,260.47 hovered above $113,600 on Thursday after a slight rebound, with traders watching Powell’s address for clues on whether the central bank is ready to endorse rate cuts in September.

Solana’s SOL (SOL) and dogecoin DOGE$0.2149 led gains among majors with a 4% bump. Gains across XRP XRP$2.8788, BNB Chain’s BNB (BNB), ether (ETH) and Tron’s TRX (TRX) remained muted, each rising between 1%-3%.

Weakening jobs data has boosted expectations for easing, but tariff-driven inflation remains sticky, leaving risk assets exposed to disappointment.

“The Fed faces a difficult balancing act — cut too soon and risk reigniting inflation, wait too long and growth risks deepen,” said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said in note to CoinDesk.

Sentiment has deteriorated quickly. The fear and greed index plunged to 44 — its lowest in nearly two months — after printing 75 just six days ago. The slide mirrors price action in bitcoin, which briefly dipped to $112,500 earlier this week before finding support near month-to-date lows.

A break below $108,000 could open the door to $100,000, some traders warn.

“Bitcoin fell to $112,500 in the morning, receiving temporary support when it touched the area of recent lows at the start of the month. At the same time, the day before, sales increased after a decline below the 50-day moving average — a bearish signal,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, in an email.

“Now, all attention is focused on whether there will be a pullback to a potentially stronger support area near $108,000. If there is no support there, a straight road to $100,000 will open,” he noted.

“The crypto market lost momentum earlier than Nasdaq 100 stocks, regaining its reputation as a more sensitive indicator of investor sentiment,” Kuptsikevich added.

On-chain data points to fragility as well. CryptoQuant reported that short-term bitcoin holders are selling at a loss for the first time since January, a dynamic that previously marked deeper corrections.

Santiment flagged lower trading volumes relative to July despite August’s new highs, alongside a surge in retail activity — a mix often associated with local tops.

As such, some researchers argue the recent rally in Bitcoin may be more about currency weakness than genuine inflows.

“Bitcoin’s recent records may be a consequence of the dollar’s depreciation rather than a reflection of real value growth,” noted a report from Presto Research earlier in the week. “With this calculation, the BTC rate will be lower than the 2021 peaks and the levels after the 2024 elections.”

With Powell’s Jackson Hole comments set to frame September’s meeting, traders are bracing for volatility. A dovish tilt could trigger relief rallies across the crypto market, but any hesitation on rate cuts risks accelerating the slide toward $100,000.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/bitcoin-hovers-at-usd113k-solana-and-dogecoin-lead-gains-ahead-of-powell-s-jackson-hole-speech

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01941-0,56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0707-11,29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003504-2,23%
RWAX
APP$0,002629-1,71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112 671,6-0,85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003504-2,23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0,03846-7,43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation