Solana and Sui Set for 20% Growth, But Layer Brett Aims for 3,000% Gains

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 21:30
solanamain1 LBR 10

The market is buzzing with new opportunities, and while both Solana and Sui are expected to see around 20% growth in 2025, a new name is stealing the spotlight. Layer Brett, a memecoin built on Ethereum layer 2, has already raised over $1.8 million in its crypto presale. 

With the $LBRETT price at just $0.0055 and early staking rewards hitting 880% APY, analysts believe it could deliver growth closer to 9,000%. For many investors, that’s a far more exciting play than the steady rise of established coins like SOL and SUI.

Why Layer Brett is drawing attention

Projects like SOL and SUI have proven their worth, but their size makes big percentage moves harder. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is just starting out. Built as a layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, it sidesteps congestion and offers lightning-fast transactions at pennies per trade.

Where Solana and Sui may deliver incremental growth, Layer Brett has the profile of a low-cap crypto gem with explosive upside.

LBR2472 2

What is Layer Brett?

Layer Brett is more than just another meme token. It’s a next-generation memecoin that combines viral culture with actual blockchain performance. Inspired by the Brett character, this new version runs on Ethereum layer 2, making it faster, cheaper, and far more scalable than its predecessors.

At the $LBRETT price of $0.0055, anyone can buy in using ETH, USDT, or BNB and immediately stake through the project’s dApp. Those staking crypto rewards, currently at 880% APY, are creating real urgency for early adopters.

How does Layer Brett work?

Transactions are processed off-chain before settling on Ethereum, which means speeds of up to 10,000 TPS and gas fees as low as $0.0001. This efficiency frees up the network, allowing for near-instant settlements and broad accessibility. 

On top of that, the roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and a $1 million giveaway to strengthen the community.

Solana and Sui price outlook

Solana is one of the fastest-growing blockchains, trading around $202 with a market cap of more than $109 billion. Its all-time high was $294 in January 2025, and analysts expect SOL could climb further in 2025, though likely at a measured pace.

Sui, meanwhile, trades at $4.23 with a $14.6 billion market cap. Its all-time high was $5.35, and its object-centric model makes it unique in the Web3 space. Analysts also predict SUI will continue growing in 2025, but like SOL, its larger valuation limits the upside. Another 20% rise is solid, but hardly parabolic.

This is why some investors are shifting focus. For them, 20% on SOL and SUI doesn’t compare to the potential of a 3,000% surge from a low-cap project like Layer Brett.

LBR2472 1

Why Layer Brett could deliver bigger gains

With its presale valuation still tiny and the $LBRETT price locked at $0.0055, Layer Brett has the runway that SOL and SUI lack. Analysts see it as a candidate for the next 100x meme coin in the upcoming crypto bull run. 

Its foundation on the Ethereum layer 2 gives it real performance advantages, while staking crypto rewards provides massive incentives for holders.

Conclusion: Incremental vs. exponential

Solana and Sui remain strong altcoins with solid ecosystems, but their growth in 2025 is expected to stay around 20%. By contrast, Layer Brett offers exponential potential. With fast transactions, low gas fees, and staking rewards that dwarf anything in the market, this presale is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of the year.

Don’t just watch SOL and SUI deliver steady gains. At $0.0055, Layer Brett offers the kind of upside that could redefine meme tokens in the next bull run.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

