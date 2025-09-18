Solana and XRP ETFs May Hit the Market Sooner Than Expected

2025/09/18 19:19
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved changes to the rules of three major stock exchanges, paving the way for the launch of new spot cryptocurrency ETFs. As a result, the NYSE, Nasdaq, and CBOE will now be able to adopt common listing standards, streamlining the approval process for asset managers.

Source: SEC

Previously, each spot cryptocurrency ETF application underwent separate review and required two parallel filings — one from the exchange and one from the management company. The new process reduces product launch time from a maximum of 240 days to just 75 days, a move market participants call a potential turning point for digital asset regulation.

Solana and XRP ETFs are expected to be among the first instruments launched under the new model. Applications for these products were submitted over a year ago, but the SEC repeatedly delayed their review.

Although the approval is significant, experts caution that the process won’t be instantaneous.

The first results are expected as early as October.

The SEC aims to stimulate innovation and reduce barriers in the cryptocurrency space. These rule changes signal a major step toward more accessible and efficient digital asset regulation, promising a new era of growth and investment opportunities in crypto markets.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11082/solana-and-xrp-et-fs-may-hit-the-market-sooner-than-expected

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

XRP için bugün kritik bir gün olması bekleniyor. Zira ABD’nin ilk XRP ETF’inin bugün onaylanması bekleniyor. XRP için kritik haber beklenirken, Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse‘dan önemli açıklamalar geldi. Bloomberg’e konuşan Ripple CEO’su, XRP ETF onayının sadece zaman meselesi olduğunu ve XRP’nin Beyaz Saray rezervlerine eklenebileceğini belirtti. Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse, bir XRP spot ETF’sinin onayının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
