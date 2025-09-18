Solana and XRP ETFs May Hit the Market Sooner Than Expected

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved changes to the rules of three major stock exchanges, paving the way for the launch of new spot cryptocurrency ETFs. As a result, the NYSE, Nasdaq, and CBOE will now be able to adopt common listing standards, streamlining the approval process for asset managers.

Source: SEC

Previously, each spot cryptocurrency ETF application underwent separate review and required two parallel filings — one from the exchange and one from the management company. The new process reduces product launch time from a maximum of 240 days to just 75 days, a move market participants call a potential turning point for digital asset regulation.

Solana and XRP ETFs are expected to be among the first instruments launched under the new model. Applications for these products were submitted over a year ago, but the SEC repeatedly delayed their review.

Although the approval is significant, experts caution that the process won’t be instantaneous.

The first results are expected as early as October.

The SEC aims to stimulate innovation and reduce barriers in the cryptocurrency space. These rule changes signal a major step toward more accessible and efficient digital asset regulation, promising a new era of growth and investment opportunities in crypto markets.