Solana and XRP Lead Record 96 Crypto ETF Filings

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/29 22:30
Exchange traded fund (ETF) expert Nate Geraci is convinced that the future of XRP XRP $2.84 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $169.00 B Vol. 24h: $7.42 B and some other crypto assets is bright.

He made this forecast after James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst with Bloomberg, revealed that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 96 crypto ETF applications waiting for a decision.

Institutional Adoption of Crypto Is Reflected in ETF Filings

According to Seyffart, the Commission is in the middle of reviewing at least 96 crypto ETF filings.

In all of history, this represents the largest wave of ETF applications the market has experienced. Notably, Solana-based SOL $209.2 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $113.25 B Vol. 24h: $13.83 B ETFs are at the forefront, with at least 16 filings from various asset management firms. Invesco and Galaxy have also submitted Solana ETF filings with the regulator.

XRP is following closely with 15 filings from the likes of ProShares and Franklin Templeton. Other ETF applications cut across Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $32.36 B Vol. 24h: $2.24 B , Litecoin LTC $109.8 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $8.38 B Vol. 24h: $543.52 M , Chainlink LINK $23.38 24h volatility: 8.3% Market cap: $15.87 B Vol. 24h: $2.39 B , and even Polkadot DOT $3.80 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $5.80 B Vol. 24h: $431.85 M .

This is a reflection of the growing diversification of investors’ interest beyond the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization: Bitcoin BTC $108 600 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $45.48 B and Ethereum ETH $4 293 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $517.65 B Vol. 24h: $35.34 B .

Geraci believes that the approval of these numerous filings holds positive prospects for the broader crypto industry.

For context, he recently stated that approval will attract a significant volume of institutional funds. In addition, these ETFs could accelerate adoption and liquidity across the crypto market.

Ordinarily, ETFs are a more regulated approach to gaining access to digital currencies. With the large number of filings, Seyffart noted that it is a reflection of a maturing asset class, although the broader market is still waiting on the verdict of the US SEC on most of these filings.

In the first week of August, the odds of spot XRP ETF approval tanked more than 9% to 62%. This was around the time when Caroline Crenshaw, the Commissioner of the US SEC, said that she remains opposed to crypto ETFs.

Popular journalist Eleanor Terrett noted that her repeated objections send a strong signal of her firm opposition to crypto ETPs.

For now, fingers are crossed in anticipation of whatever decision the US SEC makes on the 96 filings reported by Seyffart.

The post Solana and XRP Lead Record 96 Crypto ETF Filings appeared first on Coinspeaker.

