Solana apps generate over double Ethereum app revenue in past 30 days with $207M

Key Takeaways

Solana applications generated $207 million in revenue over the past 30 days.

This is more than double the $90 million generated by Ethereum apps in the same period.

Solana applications generated $207 million in revenue over the past 30 days, more than double the $90 million generated by Ethereum applications during the same period.

The revenue figures highlight a shift in activity between the two blockchain networks, with Solana apps outperforming their Ethereum counterparts by a margin of more than 2-to-1 in recent weeks.