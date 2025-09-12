Solana apps generate over double Ethereum app revenue in past 30 days with $207M

2025/09/12 19:55
Key Takeaways

  • Solana applications generated $207 million in revenue over the past 30 days.
  • This is more than double the $90 million generated by Ethereum apps in the same period.

Solana applications generated $207 million in revenue over the past 30 days, more than double the $90 million generated by Ethereum applications during the same period.

The revenue figures highlight a shift in activity between the two blockchain networks, with Solana apps outperforming their Ethereum counterparts by a margin of more than 2-to-1 in recent weeks.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-apps-double-ethereum-revenue/

