Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/06 02:00
Solana
SOL$204.98+0.79%
BULLS
BULLS$522.09+0.47%

Banner magacoin finance

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable.

Profit-Taking on Overdrive

The majority of wallets are still sitting on substantial gains, and that’s becoming a problem. With nearly nine out of ten holders in profit, selling pressure has intensified — a setup that historically caps rallies rather than fuels them.

Short-Term Players Exit

Investor behavior shows the same story: coins held for just weeks or a few months are being cashed out. Their share of supply has fallen steadily since mid-August, evidence that traders are locking in returns instead of holding for higher prices.

READ MORE:

U.S. Non-Farm Payroll Data is Out – What it Means for Bitcoin

Inflows Dry Up

Meanwhile, fresh money isn’t replacing what’s leaving. Market flow data indicates that large buyers and institutions have largely stepped back. Prices may be testing higher levels, but without new demand, sellers face little resistance.

Where SOL Could Go Next

For bulls, $218 is the hurdle to clear — a breakout above it would challenge the bearish outlook. On the downside, supports cluster around $194, with additional cushions near $186 and $173. Unless buying appetite returns, the odds of a deeper pullback are rising.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+5.77%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002511-10.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,402.71+0.96%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01434+2.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager
Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

TLDR The first Dogecoin ETF may launch in the US next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. REX Shares has filed a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the Dogecoin ETF. The ETF issuer plans to use the 40 Act, a regulatory pathway that differs from the traditional approval process. The [...] The post Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAY
MAY$0.04193-1.84%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03528+1.58%
REVOX
REX$0.053718+11.30%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/06 01:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before