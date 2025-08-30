Solana Client Agave Smashes 1.1 Million TPS, Matching Firedancer’s Record

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/30 04:00
NODE
NODE$0.10049-8.83%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4259-2.98%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+7.04%

Solana’s Rust validator client Agave has matched Firedancer’s lab record, briefly peaking at 1.1 million transactions per second in a synthetic, single-node benchmark. The result was disclosed by Solana core engineer Andrew Fitzgerald, who wrote: “Hit a burst of 1.1m TPS on agave this morning. Single-node synthetic test with simple transfers. On a branch with several changes not yet merged,” before listing PoH recording and status-cache improvements alongside new “scheduler-bindings,” with block/shred limits disabled for the run.

Pressed on caveats, Fitzgerald added a plain-English qualifier: “disabled block/shred limits, and it’s a burst not sustained. have several long-term perf improvements squashed on top of scheduler-bindings to make this happen.” The exchange underscored that this is a laboratory datapoint, not a network-wide throughput number.

Solana’s Core Client Smashes 1.1M TPS

The milestone immediately fed a broader narrative about client-level competition on Solana. Helius co-founder Mert Mumtaz framed it this way: “last year Firedancer hit 1.1M TPS on a synthetic test — now, Agave has done the same. There is an outdated notion that Solana will become faster only if Firedancer. This is from a time when Agave wasn’t as competitive — but it is now. The competition between the two client teams will improve the chain like never before.”

Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana’s co-founder, poked fun at the victory lap, quipping: “Pls no more. Just ship ag and lower the timers to 150ms.” The remark tracks with the network’s ongoing push to reduce consensus latencies. That push is currently crystallized in SIMD-0326 (“Alpenglow”), a consensus overhaul now in community voting that targets ~150 ms block finality by reworking how and where validator votes occur.

Under the hood, the Agave test hints at where performance headroom is being unlocked. “Scheduler-bindings” — a forthcoming extension that lets validators plug in custom block-packing logic without forking core — has been on Anza’s public roadmap since May. Recent Agave 2.3 literature also details a revamped TPU client (“tpu-client-next”), AccountsDB I/O reductions, a greedy scheduler, and snapshot/gossip improvements, all of which cut real-world overhead even if they don’t show up in synthetic peaks one-for-one.

The obvious question is what the 1.1M TPS burst actually means for users. Synthetic single-node tests measure raw execution and scheduling throughput with some guardrails temporarily lifted; they do not translate linearly to mainnet capacity, which is bounded by network propagation, signature verification, scheduler policy, and economic constraints. Still, the number is directionally consistent with the network’s trajectory. Earlier this month, independent experiments observed six-figure TPS bursts on mainnet under heavy program-call load — a separate datapoint that, taken together with Agave’s lab figure, reinforces the pace of optimization across both client and protocol layers.

Two broader takeaways stand out. First, Solana’s client diversity is no longer hypothetical: Agave (Anza) and Firedancer (Jump Crypto) are now trading blows on the same synthetic leaderboard, with different codebases stressing different parts of the system — a healthy sign for resilience and future performance. Second, the product focus has shifted from trophy numbers to latency and predictability: the 150 ms target, if adopted, compresses user-perceived finality in ways that matter for payments, trading, and real-time apps even when headline TPS fluctuates.

At press time, SOL traded at $207.86.

Solana price
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1309+11.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.01003+9.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0834+20.86%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019227+2.30%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1845-1.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0834+20.86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?