Solana CME futures open interest hits new high of $1.5B after launch of first US Solana staking ETF

Key Takeaways

Solana CME futures open interest reached a new record of $1.5 billion.

This surge began after the launch of the first US Solana staking ETF.

Solana CME futures open interest reached a new all-time high of $1.5 billion today, extending record demand that began building after the launch of the first US Solana staking ETF.

The milestone represents continued growth from August, when open interest first crossed the $1.0 billion threshold. The surge in institutional interest follows the introduction of the staking exchange-traded fund, which marked a significant development for Solana-based investment products in the US market.

Open interest measures the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled, serving as an indicator of market activity and institutional participation in Solana futures trading.