The post Solana Co-Founder Speaks on Quantum Computers, Warns Bitcoin Developers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Solana co-founder recently highlighted that advancements in quantum computing may put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. On this premise, he thinks it is important that the cryptography is migrated. Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google, also holds the same stance as Yakovenko. The matter of quantum computing and its impact on Bitcoin (BTC) has come up again. This time around, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder, highlighted that advancements in this technology may eventually put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. He said there is a possibility that the blockchain may be forced to migrate. Bitcoin Cryptography Migration Becomes Imminent While attending the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko issued a warning of how the rapid advancements of quantum computing can force Bitcoin cryptography to change. He capped the odds of this event happening in the next 5 years at 50/50. In his opinion, a definitive algorithm migration is important to avoid the risk of security failures. “There’s “a 50/50 chance that within five years there’s a quantum breakthrough—meaning you can run Shor’s algorithm,” the Solana co-founder noted. This algorithm has the capacity to compromise the existing signature schemes that power the transactions of the Bitcoin blockchain. The industry has already seen top technology companies release quantum computing chips like Google Willow. Ultimately, quantum computing is categorized as an existential risk for today’s primitives and a potential economic catalyst comparable to Artificial Intelligence (AI). In light of this possible scenario, Yakovenko thinks that it has become imminent to move Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme. Bitcoin ECC Cryptography at Risk of Shor’s Algorithm It is worth noting that Solana co-founder’s concerns echo a stance held by Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google. Back in May, the latter warned that Bitcoin’s encryption faces growing risks due to rapid advancements in quantum computing. In… The post Solana Co-Founder Speaks on Quantum Computers, Warns Bitcoin Developers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Solana co-founder recently highlighted that advancements in quantum computing may put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. On this premise, he thinks it is important that the cryptography is migrated. Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google, also holds the same stance as Yakovenko. The matter of quantum computing and its impact on Bitcoin (BTC) has come up again. This time around, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder, highlighted that advancements in this technology may eventually put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. He said there is a possibility that the blockchain may be forced to migrate. Bitcoin Cryptography Migration Becomes Imminent While attending the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko issued a warning of how the rapid advancements of quantum computing can force Bitcoin cryptography to change. He capped the odds of this event happening in the next 5 years at 50/50. In his opinion, a definitive algorithm migration is important to avoid the risk of security failures. “There’s “a 50/50 chance that within five years there’s a quantum breakthrough—meaning you can run Shor’s algorithm,” the Solana co-founder noted. This algorithm has the capacity to compromise the existing signature schemes that power the transactions of the Bitcoin blockchain. The industry has already seen top technology companies release quantum computing chips like Google Willow. Ultimately, quantum computing is categorized as an existential risk for today’s primitives and a potential economic catalyst comparable to Artificial Intelligence (AI). In light of this possible scenario, Yakovenko thinks that it has become imminent to move Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme. Bitcoin ECC Cryptography at Risk of Shor’s Algorithm It is worth noting that Solana co-founder’s concerns echo a stance held by Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google. Back in May, the latter warned that Bitcoin’s encryption faces growing risks due to rapid advancements in quantum computing. In…

Solana Co-Founder Speaks on Quantum Computers, Warns Bitcoin Developers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:14
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00178578-3.53%
Echo
ECHO$0.04008+2.71%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,009.32+0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003411+0.05%

Key Notes

  • Solana co-founder recently highlighted that advancements in quantum computing may put Bitcoin cryptography at risk.
  • On this premise, he thinks it is important that the cryptography is migrated.
  • Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google, also holds the same stance as Yakovenko.

The matter of quantum computing and its impact on Bitcoin (BTC) has come up again. This time around, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder, highlighted that advancements in this technology may eventually put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. He said there is a possibility that the blockchain may be forced to migrate.

Bitcoin Cryptography Migration Becomes Imminent

While attending the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko issued a warning of how the rapid advancements of quantum computing can force Bitcoin cryptography to change. He capped the odds of this event happening in the next 5 years at 50/50. In his opinion, a definitive algorithm migration is important to avoid the risk of security failures.


“There’s “a 50/50 chance that within five years there’s a quantum breakthrough—meaning you can run Shor’s algorithm,” the Solana co-founder noted. This algorithm has the capacity to compromise the existing signature schemes that power the transactions of the Bitcoin blockchain.

The industry has already seen top technology companies release quantum computing chips like Google Willow. Ultimately, quantum computing is categorized as an existential risk for today’s primitives and a potential economic catalyst comparable to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In light of this possible scenario, Yakovenko thinks that it has become imminent to move Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme.

Bitcoin ECC Cryptography at Risk of Shor’s Algorithm

It is worth noting that Solana co-founder’s concerns echo a stance held by Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google. Back in May, the latter warned that Bitcoin’s encryption faces growing risks due to rapid advancements in quantum computing.

In his explanation, he revealed how breaking RSA encryption now requires 20 times fewer quantum resources than was previously estimated. This means that the difficulty level is gradually reducing, thereby opening more opportunities for security failures. For more context, RSA is a public-key algorithm for the encryption and decryption of data.

It forms the core security framework for many crypto wallets, although Bitcoin uses Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) rather than RSA. Unfortunately, the ECC is also vulnerable to Shor’s algorithm. This situation is a call to action for Bitcoin developers to devise sophisticated technologies that can overcome quantum computing.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Solana (SOL) News, Altcoin News, Bitcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/solana-co-founder-speaks-on-quantum-computers-warns-bitcoin-developers/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.148-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Partager
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,009.33+0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01861+0.70%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Partager
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010077+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017837-0.75%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006067-3.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak