Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Par : Fxstreet
2025/09/11 09:06
Solana
SOL$223.13+2.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,116.74+2.37%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0303+5.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.16167+0.46%
Ethereum
ETH$4,405.13+2.25%
  • Solana could be the next cryptocurrency to see massive gains in 2025, according to Bitwise's Matt Hougan.
  • Hougan claims that Solana has seen increased treasury adoption and ETF filings, which could fuel a year-end price run.
  • He added that Multicoin Capital co-founder Kyle Samani's support for SOL could help drive a demand narrative.

Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."

Solana could see strong gains in Q4 2025 amid growing institutional demand

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is calling an end-of-year rally for Solana, arguing that the cryptocurrency has all the right ingredients for strong returns.

In a Tuesday note to investors, Hougan claims the major "recipe" for Bitcoin and Ethereum's price growth so far is spot exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows and strong treasury purchases.

Over the past 18 months, Bitcoin has followed the treasury and ETF inflows playbook, rising from $40,000 in January 2024 to $113,000 in 2025. Ethereum has seen similar results since the rise of ETH treasury companies this year, pushing its price to $4,500 from $1,500 in April, according to Hougan.

He stated that SOL has the "conditions to follow this path," citing rising anticipation for US spot Solana ETFs and a surge in treasury demand.

Solana treasuries have stacked nearly 9 million SOL since April, with total purchases nearing $2 billion. The total treasury holdings account for 1.55% of Solana's total circulating supply, according to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve.

Additionally, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital committed $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoins on Monday to support the launch of Forward Industries' Solana treasury.

Hougan noted that naming Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani as chairman could have an impact on institutional demand for Solana similar to the influence Michael Saylor and Tom Lee have had on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"If Samani can similarly carry the Solana message on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, it will help drive the flywheel of investor demand," wrote Hougan.

On the other hand, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing its deadline to decide on spot Solana ETF applications from issuers including Bitwise, Canary Capital and 21Shares. 

SOL products are among the most anticipated for a regulatory greenlight, with Bloomberg ETF analysts predicting they have an over 95% chance of approval.

Although optimistic, Hougan cautioned that ETFs and treasury accumulation don't guarantee success. However, he noted that Solana's smaller market size compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum means inflows could have a greater price impact.

SOL is up nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $220 at press time.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835+0.56%
Xai
XAI$0.05106+1.93%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.01143-14.45%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.011094-11.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0971+21.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Partager
Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, announced that it had subscribed to a single strategic investor at a
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0971+21.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 14:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

BlockDAG Leads the Presale Crypto List vs BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge & Neo Pepe