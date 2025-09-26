Solana Could Become Crypto’s ‘Wall Street,’ Says Bitwise CIO

Written off in 2022 after the implosion of FTX, the network has since rebuilt its reputation through relentless developer activity and a stream of technical upgrades. Now, whispers of four-digit price targets are surfacing — and the next phase of growth may hinge on institutional access.

Why Institutions Are Watching

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan believes Solana could become the “Wall Street of crypto,” pointing to the network’s speed, liquidity, and expanding role in tokenization. Speaking with Altcoin Daily, he argued that exchange-traded funds will be the bridge between institutional capital and Solana’s ecosystem.

Hougan drew comparisons to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which both saw fresh demand surge after spot ETF approvals. In Solana’s case, he noted, the effect could be even sharper: with a smaller market cap, even modest inflows might create outsized price reactions. Several spot ETF filings tied to Solana are now awaiting regulatory decisions, with potential approvals expected in the near term.

On the technical side, Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade is slated to cut transaction finality to just 100–150 milliseconds. Combined with surging interest in real-world asset tokenization, these developments are positioning Solana as one of the fastest and most versatile blockchains in the sector.

A Network at a Crossroads

Solana’s future now looks radically different from the post-FTX despair that once defined it. Whether ETF inflows materialize or not, its pace of upgrades and growing institutional narrative suggest the network is becoming central to the next chapter of crypto finance. If the momentum holds, Solana’s story may not just be one of survival — but transformation into a cornerstone of digital markets.

