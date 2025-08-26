Solana Could Outshine Ethereum in the Future of Stablecoins: REX Financial CEO

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:49
Threshold
T$0.01622+0.12%
Solana
SOL$193.9-1.67%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03906-10.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1017+4.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.12%
REVOX
REX$0.064627+10.59%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.139+0.24%

REX Financial CEO Greg King suggests that Solana could play a more significant role than Ethereum in the future of stablecoins. 

King made the assertion during an interview with Bloomberg’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The interview, which was mainly focused on crypto ETFs, took an interesting turn when Balchunas highlighted that most people believe Ethereum to be the leading platform for tokenization and stablecoins. 

While mentioning Solana as one of the alternative cryptos gaining traction, Balchunas asked King to educate the average user about SOL’s potential. 

– Advertisement –

In response, King acknowledged Ethereum’s dominance, emphasizing that the coin ranks as the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap. Meanwhile, REX’s CEO positioned Solana as a major contender to ETH, noting that SOL is currently among the top five non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. 

Despite ranking as the fifth non-stablecoin token, King stated that Solana is widely seen as a strong contender that could dethrone Ethereum in the global crypto ranking. However, he declined to participate in that debate, which he referred to as controversial. 

Why Solana Could Outshine Ethereum in the Stablecoin Market

Comparing both blockchains, King emphasized that Solana is faster than Ethereum. He said that the team behind Solana designed it for high-speed transactions, making the blockchain suitable for stablecoins. 

King suggested that people who believe Ethereum will remain the leading blockchain for stablecoins are mistaken. In his view, Solana, not Ethereum, could play a significant role in the future of the stablecoin market. 

Essentially, REX Financial’s CEO believes Solana’s speed and scalability will make it the leading platform for stablecoins in the future. 

The Stablecoin Market Today

Currently, Ethereum stands as the leading blockchain for stablecoins, hosting approximately $143.83 billion in stablecoin value. On the other hand, the total stablecoin market cap on Solana stands at just $11.81 billion, according to data from DeFiLlama.

TRON is another top contender in the stablecoin market with over $83 billion in value, ranking just behind Ethereum. Despite the huge difference, King is optimistic that Solana could outshine Ethereum in the future story of stablecoins. 

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/08/26/solana-could-outshine-ethereum-in-the-future-of-stablecoins-rex-financial-ceo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=solana-could-outshine-ethereum-in-the-future-of-stablecoins-rex-financial-ceo

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts