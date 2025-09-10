Solana DeFi TVL hits all-time high at $12.2B

Key Takeaways

Solana’s DeFi ecosystem reached a record total value locked (TVL) of $12.2 billion.

This new all-time high signals increased adoption of Solana’s DeFi applications.

Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem reached a record $12.2 billion in total value locked today, marking a new all-time high for the blockchain platform.

The milestone reflects growing adoption of DeFi applications built on Solana, which has positioned itself as a faster and lower-cost alternative to Ethereum for decentralized financial services. Total value locked measures the amount of crypto assets deposited in DeFi protocols and serves as a key indicator of ecosystem health and user engagement.

Solana’s DeFi sector has experienced significant growth over the past year, with various lending, trading, and yield-farming protocols contributing to the increased capital deployment on the network.