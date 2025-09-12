Solana DeFi TVL tops $13B for first time

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:36
DeFi
DEFI$0.001736+2.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016482+3.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.16119+0.95%

Key Takeaways

  • Solana’s DeFi ecosystem reached a new milestone with total value locked (TVL) surpassing $13 billion for the first time.
  • This growth highlights Solana’s expanding role as a leading blockchain for decentralized applications and protocols.

Solana’s decentralized finance total value locked surpassed $13 billion today for the first time, marking a new milestone for the blockchain network.

The achievement represents continued growth in DeFi activity on Solana, which has emerged as a major platform for decentralized applications and trading protocols. Total value locked measures the dollar amount of crypto assets deposited in DeFi protocols and serves as a key metric for gauging ecosystem activity.

Solana has attracted developers and users with its high transaction speeds and lower fees compared to other major blockchain networks. The network hosts numerous DeFi protocols including decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, and yield farming applications.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-defi-tvl-13b-milestone/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0356+1.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27009+8.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?