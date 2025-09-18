Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

The Solana blockchain has become the top destination for token launches in the cryptocurrency space. In a recent update shared by Solana, the network currently has the majority of token creations happening in its ecosystem. Solana alone has 85 million tokens on its blockchain.

Why developers prefer Solana over Ethereum

This figure is significant considering that there are 100 million tokens in total on major crypto networks. That is, across some of the big blockchain platforms in the industry, like Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum and Base, developers have created 100 million different tokens. These include meme coins, stablecoins, LP tokens, project tokens and more.

Notably, the Solana network is home to 85% of this total volume. This massive dominance is driven by the meme coin frenzy and other factors that make developers favor the network. These include its very low fees and super-fast transaction throughput.

It is these features that have given Solana an edge over industry giant Ethereum. As recently reported by U.Today , Solana registered 2.9 billion transactions in the month of August 2025 alone. This figure is the same amount that Ethereum has been able to log since its launch in 2015.

Despite its current transaction speed, Solana is working on becoming the fastest layer 1 with its Alpenglow upgrade. Once completed, it will make Solana work 80 times faster than its current speed and reduce transaction finality to below 150 milliseconds.

Community reacts to Solana’s token explosion

In the broader cryptocurrency community, some users have taken a swipe at the numbers and dominance of Solana.

These users claim that while Solana might be home to 85% of the launched tokens, the network needs to do some house cleaning. This is to eliminate the many bad residents or dead tokens in the ecosystem.